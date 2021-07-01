IAS Officer's Story Behind Photo with Boyfriend-turned-husband is Hilarious

Clearing highly competitive government exams have never been a piece of cake, ask any IAS aspirant and they will agree and many don’t even clear it on the first attempt. Something similar, albeit with a hilarious twist, happened with IAS officer Chandni Chandran too. It was in 2016 that she was anxiously awaiting the results for the Civil Service Exam that. She decided to combat the stress by taking a walk with her then-boyfriend Arun Sudarsan. Sharing a picture from the day, Chandni revealed what took place. She shared that unfortunately, she wasn’t able to get through the exam, but nevertheless, her picture did appear in the newspaper alongside UPSC toppers. Times of India had published a picture of her boyfriend and her, sharing an umbrella and taking a stroll in the rain. The picture was used in an article talking about the Delhi rains.

May 10, 2016.Results of Civil Service Exam 2015 was expected to be out & I was roaming with @mrarunsudarsan to not stress over it. I didn't make it. Next day newspapers were filled with pics of toppers & @timesofindia published this pic of us! Arun called ToI & complained (1/3) pic.twitter.com/mYaemtmm5t— Chandni Chandran (@chandni_ias) June 29, 2021

as we weren't married then 😅.I took it as a sign that my photo was destined to be there in the paper filled with UPSC toppers and that I can happily walk towards any destination with someone holding an umbrella and looking out for me with love unbound when I take each step.(2/3)— Chandni Chandran (@chandni_ias) June 29, 2021

I made it & we got married❣️ Recently I was remnicising about this photo and @mrarunsudarsan being a darling identified and contacted the photographer.@shutterbugnair remembered the photo because of the complaint and graciously sent us the copy. Can't thank you enough😊. (3/3)— Chandni Chandran (@chandni_ias) June 29, 2021

Her post went viral on the microblogging platform and received nearly 7,000 likes and tons of comments. Many even went on to call it the best picture and appreciated the beautiful story.

In the comment section, the IAS officer did admit that the picture did pave way for uncomfortable conversations at home. At that time, Arun called the newspaper to complain, but Chandni took it as an omen her picture was meant to appear with the UPSC toppers. She worked hard and bounced back stronger next year. Chandni did clear the UPSC exams next year and is currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate of Kanchanpur, North Tripura.

It was only recently that the officer took a trip down the memory lane and was reminded of the picture, which she decided to share on Twitter. Her then-boyfriend, now-husband Arun contacted photographer Rakesh Nair, who obliged and gave them the photograph. She thanked the photographer for capturing the special moment.

