ICC Brutally Trolled With Memes as Rain Delay at India-NZ WTC Final Match Frustrates Desi Fans

“Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final," tweeted the official handle of BCCI on Friday afternoon as rain delayed the maiden and much-anticipated WTC final between India and New Zealand to be played at the Southampton. Fans, who have been patiently waiting for on-field action for quite some time, were upset. Several irked Twitter users, especially those from India, tweeted at ICC and questioned their decision for choosing England for the crucial contest, while others were reminded of ICC World Cup 2019 that saw many matches being washed away due to rains.

“The ICC should’ve known the English condition and after what happened in the first stage of 2019 World Cup, there wasn’t any necessity to go with England again for WTC final. It just irritates everyone when you wait for months and then rain spoils the event," wrote one.

“Stupidly to hold the final of WTC at a place where it’s expected to rain.. was ICC sleeping when finalising the venue? Didn’t they know at this time of the year it rains in England?" chimed in another.

“Why did u organise the match there? I have kept my studies aside for this. I have exams in july but i want to watch this game. ICC ,you spoiled our day (sic)," wrote another.

Others, however, decided to take the meme route to launch several digs at the governing body of cricket.

ICC selecting a venue for important matches pic.twitter.com/dX5izmRKl9— Akash (@vaderakash) June 18, 2021

The world map that ICC refers to, before selecting a venue for an important event pic.twitter.com/2JIoIxWSPe— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 18, 2021

ICC Spotify playlist pic.twitter.com/Rg5F2V17PC— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) June 18, 2021

A very well organised World Test Championship 2021 by ICC pic.twitter.com/q2Ke9UUMaJ— त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) June 18, 2021

ICC can never be visionary like BCCI who shifted IPL second phase from India to UAE because of rain. 😭— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 18, 2021

Will the cricket fans get to catch the second session of the India-New Zealand clash? “To all those in India googling about weather, it’s still windy and pouring in here. Rain Gods are not in mood to miss the first day!" a tweet by Dinesh Karthik read.

