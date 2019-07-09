ICC Celebrates India’s Glorious World Cup Journey to Semi-Finals With a Must-Watch Video Montage

Virat Kohli's India is all geared up to face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semifinal match at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester today.

Sitting comfortably at the No 1 slot in the points table with 15 points, they will face No 4 New Zealand to determine who will head on to the Cricket World Cup finals on July 14 at Lord's, London.

The two-time winners of the coveted World Cup trophy, India will face New Zealand, a team who have reached the semifinals once in 2015 but has never won the coveted trophy.

To chronicle the journey of the Indian squad to the semifinals, ICC took to their official Twitter handle to share a video of the team and highlights from their winning matches, alongside the caption "Ton after ton for @ImRo45, wicket after wicket for @Jaspritbumrah93 – here's how India got themselves to another @cricketworldcup semi-final. #TeamIndia | #CWC19."

The video highlights stellar moments from India matches, along with tidbits of information and fan reactions as they showcase all of India's wins in their journey to the semis.

From winning by 6 wickets against South Africa in their maiden league match, with Rohit Sharma scoring a century, to winning by 36 runs against Australia, getting a win over arch-rivals Pakistan in Old Trafford, to a slew of wins against West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the video is a miniature journey meant to entice fans before the semis start.

The video which has already garnered over 16 thousand views since being posted today, has already received rave reviews by netizens, with one user writing, "Another awesome video by @ICC. Captures all the memorable and important moments. Road to semis has been good, next stop Finals. #ICCWorldCup2019 #INDvNZ."

Another awesome video by @ICC .Captures all the memorable and important moments Road to semis has been good, next stop Finals#ICCWorldCup2019 #INDvNZ — Darshan (@dachushetty) July 9, 2019

Here's what others wrote:

Nice vdo @ICC Wish india🇮🇳🇮🇳Best luck for further campaign... #CricketKaCrown Crown👑👑 cricket ka madamji indiawale hi lejayenge... Best luck boys.... Rock on.... — Kartik Bajare (@Bajare_Kartik) July 9, 2019

200 staff members and 5000 students of Army Public School Dhaula Kuan the very best wishes #Indianteam for the first #Semifinal#INDvsNZ — TAPS BLOG (@BlogTaps) July 9, 2019

Best of luck team India 💪 must win!🇮🇳 — Vivek Patel (@VivekPa24416561) July 9, 2019