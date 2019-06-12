Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

A Dutch Cricketer Paid Tribute to Yuvraj Singh and Toxic Virat Kohli Fans Have No Chill

Peter Borren, the former captain of Holland in a tweet, spruced his admiration for Yuvraj Singh with a dash humour, of which Virat Kohli was also a part.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Dutch Cricketer Paid Tribute to Yuvraj Singh and Toxic Virat Kohli Fans Have No Chill
File image of Yuvraj Singh (L) with r Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
Loading...
As the sun set on Yuvraj Singh’s cricketing career, the man who was India’s middle-over batting lynchpin in two World Cup triumphs on Monday, the world relented in disbelief and found it extremely hard to bid farewell to one of the greatest cricket personalities.

Tributes resounded from all corners of the world and the highest columns of the cricketing fraternity, with many players sharing personal anecdotes and special moments they shared with Yuvi on field.

One such endearing and light-hearted message (sincere emphasis on light-hearted) came from Peter Borren, the former captain of Holland. The cricketer in a tweet, spruced his admiration for Yuvi with a dash humour, of which Virat Kohli was also a part. “I played against Yuvraj a couple of times and even I couldn't get him out, which makes him a better player than Kohli imo,” he wrote.




However, sadly enough, the Dutch crickter’s comments did not go too well with Kohli’s fervent fans, who somehow saw much reason to take offence from his words.

They clearly missed a joke.

Now let’s go back a little and try and put things into perspective.

Firstly, Borren was referring to a match between Holland in India in the 2011 World Cup, which the men in blue had won to become the first team in that tournament to qualify for the quarter-finals with a five-wicket win.

It was Yuvraj Singh’s patient knock of 51 runs that had helped the team sail through.

As far as Kohli is concerned, there have been very few and far between failures in the Indian captain’s career. One such rare failure struck him in the early stages of his career in the same match mentioned above when he was nipped out by Borren at a dismal total of 12 runs.

Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj steadied the ship after Kohli took his exit and comfortably notched a 40-run stand before Gambhir was stumped out after a run-a-ball 28. In the end it was an incredible winning boundary batted by Yuvi again that sealed India’s victory.

Remembering the match, Borren in his signature tongue in cheek humour, lauded Yuvi at the (apparent) expense of Kohli. But, but but…seething fans have were quick to spit fire on the Dutchman, making him the butt of jokes for ‘daring’ to insult Kohli.

We repeat, they clearly missed a joke and how:





































Some of these fans also assumed that Borren was praising himself at the helm of Kohli. Like this:










In the end, we will leave you with just this:






Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram