Did Shoaib Akhtar Predict Pakistan's Thrilling Victory Over England Two Weeks Ago?

Shoaib Akhtar was quick to shoot and upload a video soon after England Vs Pakistan clash to remind everyone that he had prophesied Pakistan's victory before anyone else did.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Did Shoaib Akhtar Predict Pakistan's Thrilling Victory Over England Two Weeks Ago?
Screenshot from video uploaded by @TahaSadaqat on Twitter.
Shoaib Akhtar's Twitter account is reminiscent of the fast bowler we witnessed on the cricket field a few years ago.

Ever since the commencement of the World Cup, Akhtar has exhibited a lot of emotions on the microblogging site. His animation reached its peak when his side were outplayed by West Indies in their opening game on May 31. Akhtar was quick to call out his captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after the team's dismal and forgetful outing. He soon followed it up by motivating Pakistan in an inspirational post that led to a fun banter with former great Kevin Pietersen.

While many eyes are constantly glued to Akhtar's Twitter account to see what the bowler is up to, his post on June 3 on the website has grabbed more attention than ever.

Did Akhtar predict Pakistan's stunning 14-run victory over England at Trent Bridge on Monday about two weeks ago? The Rawalpindi Express has told so.

In fact, the bowler was quick to shoot and upload a video soon after the match to remind everyone that he had prophesied the victory before anyone else did.

Titled "I told you Pakistan will win," a visibly content Akhtar said, "Ji haan Pakistan match jeet chuka hai. Aur maine aapko pehle hi do hafte pehle bataya tha Pakistan 'Phainta' lagayega England ko. Pakistan jaag gaya hai. Kaptaan hamara jaag gaya hai. Team jaag gayi hai. (Yes, Pakistan has won the match. I told you so two weeks ago that Pakistan will defeat England. Pakistan has woken up. The captain has woken up. The team has woken up)."

Rashid Latif, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman soon joined Akhtar in his video and vouched for Bowler's claims. "Inhone bola tha. Main gawah hoon iss baat ka. Yahin do hafte pehle studio mein bola tha. (He (Akhtar) had predicted Pakistan's victory right here in the studio a couple of weeks ago. I'm the witness)."

In the video, Akhtar also emphasised on the fact that it wasn't an "upset" as claimed by many and the Men in Green won the match by their capability. What was lacking in the first game was passion, he further added.

To make things more dramatic, the cricketer later took over to his Twitter account and retweeted a chat session with a date stamp of 22 May 2019 to further prove his prophecy.




His fans and followers were delighted.
















So was he.







You can watch Akhtar's video here:

