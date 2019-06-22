Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Fan Who Harassed Sarfaraz Ahmed in Front of His Son Apologises After Backlash

The man concluded the video by saying even he is a Pakistani and didn't realise the outcome of his actions would be so severe.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fan Who Harassed Sarfaraz Ahmed in Front of His Son Apologises After Backlash
The man concluded the video by saying even he is a Pakistani and didn't realise the outcome of his actions would be so severe.
Loading...

An unidentified man, whose video of fat-shaming Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed went viral on social media, has issued an apology to the 32-year-old. In the video, it looked like the man was trying to take a picture. However, as soon as the captain obliged, it was revealed that the “fan” was actually trying to make a nasty video insulting Ahmed, who was present at the mall in UK with his family.

The unruly man went as far as hurling abuses at Ahmed in the presence of his son and called him a “fat pig”.

Instead of responding to the disgusting attack by lashing out, the Pakistan captain maintained his composure and left without retaliating even as the man kept shouting insults behind his back.

Fans have come out in support of Sarfaraz, praising him for staying cool in the face of abuse and said his mother's teachings reflected in how he reacted. Others termed the behaviour of the man in the video as "shameful" and "completely unacceptable".

In face of this stiff criticism from around the world, the man has now apologised in a video message.

"I was telling something to the Pakistani captain, which is not correct. I apologise to everyone, who was offended with the incident, I had never uploaded that video," he said.

In a flashing, distasteful continuation of his pettiness, the man added that he was “unaware” that the little boy accompanying the Pakistan skipper was his son and nor did he know that he was a ‘Hafiz-e-Quran’, a person who has memorized the Quran and with that attained an elevated status of piety.

Not just this, but in the course of his message, he also accuses Sarfaraz Ahmed of walking up to him angrily after the video was shot and prompting him to delete it. We don’t see what’s wrong in that even if he did, you know.

The man concluded the video by saying even he is a Pakistani and didn't realise the outcome of his actions would be so severe.

His resentful comments had garnered severe backlash, with people from all corners of the world and all walks of life collectively condemning it.

"They are professionals. Imagine you are abused like this while you are in public for some mistake you did in your 9 to 5 job. Sickening," one fan on social media responded to the video.

Another pondered what if Sarfaraz too had responded in the same manner. "Someday some athlete will lose his patience and the world will outrage over that athlete. It's incidents like these that makes sportsmen isolate themselves from fans," he wrote.

This time too, his poor excuse for an apology that sounds forced and empty of much logic or sensitivity still, has not gone too well with Twitter users who have already started bashing him for the video:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram