Sarfaraz Ahmed Yawning in Middle of India-Pak Game is Giving Amused Twitter Fans All Kinds of Feels
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught on the wrong foot when he was seen yawning on camera in the middle of the India vs Pakistan match.
Pakistani cricketer Sarafaz Ahmed poised in a yawn.
Piercing right through the mist and mizzle at Old Trafford, undefeated India proved its superiority over Pakistan for the seventh time at the World Cup on Sunday in the most adrenaline-jolting match of the tournament till now (or maybe ever?).
Firing big guns with the bat and maintaining an impeccable bowling attack, the men in blue confirmed their victory by 89 runs -- turning the early greys of evening gloom to a fiesta of sapphire blue that bled over the stadium and spilled over the streets.
However, beyond the barrage of emotions and daunting rain threats that defined the clash, many and nearly all were of the opinion that the most watched cricket game in the history, in essence, lacked pace. The unwelcome guest of the season, the English rains which led to several unnecessary delays during the game, may be blamed.
Of course, there is no denying that what the game lacked in drama it made up for in the atmosphere, especially after a whole week of spirits being dampened and the heart simply broken, by the constant rains that have lashed the World Cup this time.
And turns out it’s not just us, who felt like this. The sentiment in fact, resonated on the field too. This became evident after Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught on the wrong foot and he was seen yawning on camera.
Yes, after the match resumed post rain stoppage during the Indian innings, which was also a time by when India’s win was nearly confirmed, a tired Ahmed was seen with his mouth gaping wide open in a long-drawn lazy yawn.
When you have a million of eyeballs glued to every second of the game, a joke at the expense of the Pak captain was obviously going to be the Road Always Taken. Soon enough, the iconic yawn or better said, the meme magnet was immortalised by Indian fans on Twitter.
Imran Khan: Win toss and bat first.Sarfaraz Ahmed: pic.twitter.com/krlJGIlKRW— Clive (@vanillawallah) June 16, 2019
Sarfaraz yawning makes me yawn as well.— Warid Farooq (@w4rid) June 16, 2019
Sarfaraz yawning in the match. 😴- He couldn’t sleep last night.- He ate too much and now sleepy?- He bored.#SarfarazAhmed and his Yawn sambandh. @cricketworldcup @ICC— Shivaani (@mcshivanisen) June 16, 2019
Now Watching - India Vs Pakis-YAWN #Sarfaraz #INDvPAK#indiavspak pic.twitter.com/zsqbZQ9K4q— majid (@kaapiccino) June 16, 2019
sarfaraz yawning in field reminds me of how i yawn in my office after lunch time #IndiaVsPakistan— sumit (@Silence_killler) June 16, 2019
One field, one picture but tow different stories 🙄#pakvsindia pic.twitter.com/WQd2BJGc5q— Machoo_Afridian_10🔥 (@AdnanHa20977776) June 16, 2019
#PakVsIndiaSarfaraz: Ek cup milega?ICC: what?Sarfaraz: i mean ek cup chai milega...at least & at last!#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/H8zv3TP7bC— alagumurugan (@alagumu84878138) June 16, 2019
Believe me... He is on National Duty..! #PakVsIndia #PKMKB pic.twitter.com/B0cFx7lgA9— Bhushan More (@b2more) June 16, 2019
This one is epic.. 😂😂😂😂😂😂#PakVsIndia pic.twitter.com/ZvnvlEohVt— Sanjay Yadav (@iamsanjaydv) June 16, 2019
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sudan-Bound Turkish Airlines Flight Returned to Istanbul After a Passenger Creates Ruckus Midair
- India vs Pakistan: PCB Raises Objection Against Star Sports Commercial for Big Game
- India vs Pakistan: Amir & Wahab Warned Twice For Running on Danger Area
- Fact Check: Did ‘Game of Thrones’ Copy Arya Stark Slaying the Night King Sequence from an Indian Show?
- #FactCheck: Did Super Mario Creator Really Tweet Picture of Mario and Luigi Kissing?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s