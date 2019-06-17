Sarfaraz Ahmed Yawning in Middle of India-Pak Game is Giving Amused Twitter Fans All Kinds of Feels

Piercing right through the mist and mizzle at Old Trafford, undefeated India proved its superiority over Pakistan for the seventh time at the World Cup on Sunday in the most adrenaline-jolting match of the tournament till now (or maybe ever?).

Firing big guns with the bat and maintaining an impeccable bowling attack, the men in blue confirmed their victory by 89 runs -- turning the early greys of evening gloom to a fiesta of sapphire blue that bled over the stadium and spilled over the streets.

However, beyond the barrage of emotions and daunting rain threats that defined the clash, many and nearly all were of the opinion that the most watched cricket game in the history, in essence, lacked pace. The unwelcome guest of the season, the English rains which led to several unnecessary delays during the game, may be blamed.

Of course, there is no denying that what the game lacked in drama it made up for in the atmosphere, especially after a whole week of spirits being dampened and the heart simply broken, by the constant rains that have lashed the World Cup this time.

And turns out it’s not just us, who felt like this. The sentiment in fact, resonated on the field too. This became evident after Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught on the wrong foot and he was seen yawning on camera.

Yes, after the match resumed post rain stoppage during the Indian innings, which was also a time by when India’s win was nearly confirmed, a tired Ahmed was seen with his mouth gaping wide open in a long-drawn lazy yawn.

When you have a million of eyeballs glued to every second of the game, a joke at the expense of the Pak captain was obviously going to be the Road Always Taken. Soon enough, the iconic yawn or better said, the meme magnet was immortalised by Indian fans on Twitter.

Imran Khan: Win toss and bat first.Sarfaraz Ahmed: pic.twitter.com/krlJGIlKRW — Clive (@vanillawallah) June 16, 2019

Sarfaraz yawning makes me yawn as well. — Warid Farooq (@w4rid) June 16, 2019

Sarfaraz yawning in the match. 😴- He couldn’t sleep last night.- He ate too much and now sleepy?- He bored.#SarfarazAhmed and his Yawn sambandh. @cricketworldcup @ICC — Shivaani (@mcshivanisen) June 16, 2019