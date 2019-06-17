Half-n-Half Jersey: This Couple Captured the Real Essence of Cricket in the India vs Pakistan Match
A Canadian couple, who were from India and Pakistan originally, wore a stitched jersey, one half for India, and one half for Pakistan.
Cricket, is known as 'the gentleman's game.'
While the India versus Pakistan cricket sees bitter rivalry every time the World Cup rolls around, the game doesn't necessarily have to be that way.
The spirit of the game may be competitiveness, and that shone through in the ICC World Cup 2019 India versus Pakistan match yesterday, but there was also another essence captured: the one of cricket.
A Canadian couple who were at the stands at the Manchester stadium were sporting an unique jersey to express this sentiment of cricket: a half-and-half stitched jersey of India and Pakistan.
A picture posted on Twitter, shows this unity.
Spotted this couple at the #IndiaVsPakistan @cricketworldcup game and was intrigued by their jerseys! Husband is from Pakistan, wife from India so both stitched up India-Pak jerseys & wore them! Both are Canadians, watching the game in England, rooting for peace #SpiritofCricket pic.twitter.com/KrUjtkjFMn— Lakshmi Kaul (@KaulLakshmi) June 16, 2019
While people may have come up with memes and mean comments to roast each other during the match, this picture captures the actual essence of cricket - the point should be cricket, and not the feuding rivalry.
You couldn't get anything better than this, we need to look beyond @MirzaSania & @realshoaibmalik for the real inspiration and unity among the people of #india and #Pakistan #CWC19 #INDvPAK https://t.co/8hsGm5i68a— இளங்கோ 🏏 (@nameiszulu) June 16, 2019
Would have been better to have a thin strip of England jersey in between… https://t.co/niXQ8ANi7x— Member of Whale (@sidin) June 16, 2019
Exactly it's just a game all we need is thorough enjoyment no hate no taunts no inflammatory sounds.— Kshama (@Kshama76616584) June 16, 2019
No matter who won the match yesterday, but this is something which will make you feel United.. United by humanity; divided by partition #IndiaVsPakistan #ICCWorldCup2019 https://t.co/7ySmeQ8jjw— Baisali (@Baisali60635767) June 17, 2019
True spirit of the game. #sportsmanspirit #game #indiavspakistan #CWC2019 https://t.co/gH2R1g1V7x— Anurag Vijay (@dashinganurag83) June 17, 2019
The ONLY time I will ever sanction a half-and-half piece of sport kit. https://t.co/bOUKL1LMEy— Old Man Student (@StudentBremner) June 16, 2019
World needs more and more people like them! They really brought smile to my face! 🙋♀️👏✌️ https://t.co/GKuYiUH9bM— Hafsa khan (@Hafsakhanswati) June 16, 2019
True spirit of the game.
