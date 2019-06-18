Take the pledge to vote

Virat Kohli Became Fastest to 11,000 Runs But Sourav Ganguly Stole the Show With His Humility. Here's How

Sharing the euphoria of Indian fans, Sourav Ganguly, who was in-charge of the mic in the commentator’s box that time, ​marveled at Kholi’s fine sportsmanship.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
The India vs Pakistan World Cup match at Old Trafford on Sunday, which has been billed as the most watched game in the history, might have been the peak for Virat Kohli. The glimet-eyed captain was constantly on his heels, often at second slip steadily helping Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in chewing the fat, exhibiting full control and characteristically throwing a laugh here and there.

The whole deal seemed seamless as it always does, when you’re a winner. And in the course of the innings, Kohli, apart from registering an emphatic win, became the fastest man to 11,000 ODI runs, 54 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar. He reached the milestone when he flicked Hasan Ali for a four down to fine leg to take his score to 60. What a moment that was.

But while the crowds on field and far away erupted in joy, it was the former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly, who really stole the show.

Sharing the euphoria of Indian fans, Dada, who was in-charge of the mic in the commentator’s box that time, ​marveled at Kholi’s fine sportsmanship.

Now, for those who don’t know, Tendulkar’s record is followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who reached the milestone in 286 innings, and Sourav Ganguly in 288 innings.

Kohli, who took only 222 innings to achieve the record, has become the third Indian and ninth overall to reach the 11,000 mark in ODIs.

But Ganguly did not find it important to mention the fact that he is one of the three Indians to hold the stellar record. In fact, he humbly went through the list of players who had scored 11,000 runs when Kohli got there, mentioned Tendulkar and Ponting and quietly passed over his own name.

Now if this is not class, then what is?

The moment was not missed by loyalists and cricket enthusiasts, who were quick to gush over the humility with which the veteran cricketer downplayed his own achievements. Many of them, saw in Ganguly, the greatest captain the Indian team has ever had.

