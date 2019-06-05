Take the pledge to vote

Katrina's Namastey London Moment with Mohammad Kaif Sends Fans on Twitter into Overdrive

Soon after Mohammad Kaif shared the image, his followers on Twitter chuckled at the humorous caption that explained the relationship that the duo shares.

Updated:June 5, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Katrina's Namastey London Moment with Mohammad Kaif Sends Fans on Twitter into Overdrive
Image shared by Mohammad Kaif on Twitter.
New Delhi: Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif left Indian cricket fans ecstatic on Tuesday as he posted a picture on Twitter with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Soon after he shared the image, his followers on Twitter chuckled at the cricketer’s humorous caption that elucidated on the relationship that the duo shares.

The glamourous image of the two Kaifs was posted with the caption, “Finally the Kaif's meet. PS- As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka (SIC)." Soon the post was swamped with comments and people flooded it with banters.

A fan also connecting the duo's way to stardom with London, tracing their career graph.

One of the stellar batsman’s fans commented “Mohammad Katrina", clubbing the duo under one name.

