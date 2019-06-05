Katrina's Namastey London Moment with Mohammad Kaif Sends Fans on Twitter into Overdrive
Soon after Mohammad Kaif shared the image, his followers on Twitter chuckled at the humorous caption that explained the relationship that the duo shares.
Image shared by Mohammad Kaif on Twitter.
New Delhi: Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif left Indian cricket fans ecstatic on Tuesday as he posted a picture on Twitter with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Soon after he shared the image, his followers on Twitter chuckled at the cricketer’s humorous caption that elucidated on the relationship that the duo shares.
The glamourous image of the two Kaifs was posted with the caption, “Finally the Kaif's meet. PS- As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka (SIC)." Soon the post was swamped with comments and people flooded it with banters.
Finally the Kaif’s meet.PS- As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi , except insaaniyat ka :) pic.twitter.com/5lK1cLHlEq— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 4 June 2019
A fan also connecting the duo's way to stardom with London, tracing their career graph.
Both Kaifs' career took a huge stardom from London; #KatrinaKaif from the movie Namaste London, @MohammadKaif from NatWest final on @HomeOfCricket Lord's London!— ASHISH TRIPATHI 🇮🇳 (@TripathiThunder) 4 June 2019
One of the stellar batsman’s fans commented “Mohammad Katrina", clubbing the duo under one name.
Mohammad Katrina.— Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) 4 June 2019
Ahahahaha caption 😂😂😂😂— sanghamitra (@sanghamitra_4) 4 June 2019
Watch it bro! Your wife follows you on twitter 😂😂— Priyatham (@priyathamr) 4 June 2019
Katrina ur lucky to meet our rubber man replica of @JontyRhodes8— Vin🇳🇪 (@vinodnair68) 4 June 2019
We miss your feelding kaif Bhai...— Rejected Piece (@Chanti_6666) 5 June 2019
Kaif bhai pehle hi clear kardiye sirf insaniyat ka rishta hai— Omair Abdul Malik (@OmairAbdulMali1) 4 June 2019
Kaif meet Kaif 😂— Aman Bedha (@amanbedha) 4 June 2019
