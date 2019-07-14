Rohit Sharma Gets Bashed for 'Careless' Parenting at Airport After Returning to India from World Cup

After an incredible World Cup journey of one record-breaking performance after the other that culminated to a shocking defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma returned to India on Friday, two days before the rest of the team.

The India opener was spotted on Friday night at the Mumbai airport along with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

The shades-clad batsman walked through the swarm of photographers to his SUV and was seen taking the driver’s seat.

Soon enough his photos from the airport went viral. While fans have been showering scores of praises and their love at Sharma for leading the team from the front this World Cup, many others have also dissed him for failing to bring the trophy back home.

There are some, who are now also questioning him on why he did not think of having a baby car seat in his car for his daughter and are bashing him for irresponsible parenting.

After the 18-run loss in the semi-final, Rohit took to social media on Thursday posting an emotional message on India's shocking semi-final exit. Along with KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli, even he was dismissed for 1 each whilst chasing New Zealand’s 240 in Manchester.

We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian team is still in England who are reportedly expected to return to Mumbai on July 14 from London.

“All players have dispersed. They will assemble in London tomorrow. On 14th, everyone is returning together from London. They will arrive in Mumbai,” a BCCI source had told PTI.

Rohit remains the highest run-scorer with 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup after Australia’s defeat to England in the second semi-final, including a record-breaking 5 hundreds.