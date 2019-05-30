Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Tahir Dismissing Bairstow for Golden Duck on Second Ball of World Cup Has Stunned Twitter

40-year-old leg-spinner Imran Tahir took off in his trademark style, moments after the first ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and hosts England commenced on Thursday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
Tahir Dismissing Bairstow for Golden Duck on Second Ball of World Cup Has Stunned Twitter
File image. (Getty)
40-year-old leg-spinner Imran Tahir took off in his trademark style, moments after the first ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and hosts England commenced on Thursday.

Reason?

Protea skipper Faf Du Plessis decided to give the new ball to Tahir and the bowler delivered.

Tahir sent England opener Johnny Bairstow packing for a golden duck off the second ball of the innings. The delivery pitched just outside the off-stump and turned enough to take the outside edge of Bairstow’s bat. Wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock and his gloves did the rest.

Tahir completed the early send-off with a celebratory sprint.

Plessis' gamble paid off and the South African earned praises from the commentators and fans alike. As for Tahir, who became the first spinner to open the bowling in a World Cup match had Twitter in awe of him.

























His celebratory sprint got the meme treatment.







Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise Tahir is associated with, joined the celebrations.


