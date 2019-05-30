Tahir Dismissing Bairstow for Golden Duck on Second Ball of World Cup Has Stunned Twitter
40-year-old leg-spinner Imran Tahir took off in his trademark style, moments after the first ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and hosts England commenced on Thursday.
Reason?
Protea skipper Faf Du Plessis decided to give the new ball to Tahir and the bowler delivered.
Tahir sent England opener Johnny Bairstow packing for a golden duck off the second ball of the innings. The delivery pitched just outside the off-stump and turned enough to take the outside edge of Bairstow’s bat. Wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock and his gloves did the rest.
Tahir completed the early send-off with a celebratory sprint.
Plessis' gamble paid off and the South African earned praises from the commentators and fans alike. As for Tahir, who became the first spinner to open the bowling in a World Cup match had Twitter in awe of him.
What a start. Faf pulls a rabbit out of the hat and it's a Tahir!!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 30, 2019
What a cricketer.#tahir #CWC19 #SouthAfrica keep rocking. pic.twitter.com/f6DCN6hxGB— Mohammed Mohsin (@Mohdmohsin01) May 30, 2019
Only had to wait two balls of the #CWC19 for one of these from Imran Tahir. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/HbhBkOFvKA— Saiendhra Moodley (@saiendhra) May 30, 2019
Starting with Tahir...South Africa might play a slightly different brand of cricket this #CWC19 I like it already... ☺️— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 30, 2019
40 years two months and three days old, and he takes a wicket with the second delivery of the Cricket World Cup. Imran Tahir is a legend!— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 30, 2019
Wicket! On the very Second ball of the ICC World Cup.#CWC19 #ENGvSA— freak (@avidmemer) May 30, 2019
Imran Tahir on
RT if you see this. #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/9dmRVJdzFF
Wow what a start to the #CWC19. Tahir bowling the 1st over was unexpected but proved to be a brilliant decision by Faf Du plessis. England have lost their in form batsman Johnny Bairstow. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/3IPUoKdPJL— SportCentre (@SportCentre8) May 30, 2019
His celebratory sprint got the meme treatment.
GPS tracking has Imran Tahir currently running through Redding.— Dennis World Cup (@DennisCricket_) May 30, 2019
More to come.....
1st wicket of #CWC19 & Tahir celebrating #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/UMG4IUiBYA— Jiignesh 🇮🇳 (@jigusjaan) May 30, 2019
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise Tahir is associated with, joined the celebrations.
#Nesamani running to get to the TV! #ParasakthiExpress on the run! #OdinenOdinen moment in the first over of the #CWC19! #WhistlePodu #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/EP8HGmtH4b— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 30, 2019
