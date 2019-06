Every parent in malls stopping their kids — Pun of God (@Punofgod) June 1, 2019

छोड़ना मत पकड़के रख — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) June 1, 2019

NOBODY CAN STOP ME — अभिजीत डोंगरे (@Abhijitdongre99) June 1, 2019

Belagaam ghode pe lagaam lagana — AVINASH YADAV (@avinashy10) June 1, 2019

चल धन्नो World Cup लाना है #CWC19 — Ankur Rastogi (@A__Rastogi) June 1, 2019

When you want to go and watch JCB ki khudai but your parents don't allow — Harshdeep Singh (@tellHarshdeep) June 1, 2019

That pimple’s gotta go! — Hammy Goodman (@HandsomeHammyG) June 1, 2019

Aj hamari gully me JCB aayi he.. Mujhe jane de — AB Bubun (@bubun_ab) June 1, 2019

Chalo na coffee peenee pic.twitter.com/Wcm9THTWv8 — super bhakt (@nasamajhchora) June 1, 2019

Stopping for going to Interview with England Channel for show like Koffe with Karan — Mihir Sangani (@MihirSangani2) June 1, 2019

Phir se Koffee with Karan pe jaane ke baat kar rha hai ye!!! — Subrahmanyam пулипака (@Rwanderful) June 1, 2019

When you want to go for another season of Koffee with Karan but management knows better. — Tushar (@tushjain15) June 1, 2019

Don't go for coffee with Karan. — Ajit Patra (@apatra861) June 1, 2019

When Hardik s called for a coffee... — Sundar Ganapathy (@sambar_vadai) June 1, 2019

Team Management trying to control Hardik from getting into any more controversies! — Sharvari (@sharuxxxx) June 1, 2019

After Team India's day out in the woods, playing a game of paintball in their "fun time", the Men in Blue returned to the field and were seen toiling hard - four days before their opening campaign against South Africa on June 5.A photo of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya from one such practice session in England was posted by BCCI on Saturday.The snap showed Pandya sweating it out with the assistance of support staff as the official account of cricket board of India asked the desis to caption the photo.Indian Twitterati, who have been anxiously waiting for India's first outing, promptly obliged to BCCI's request and decided to have fun on the microblogging site.JCBKiKhudayi, a bizarre meme that recently got the Indians digging, found several mentions.But one response, that particularly stuck out and got a ton of mentions had something to do with Pandya, coffee, and a talk show.In case you need a refresher, Pandya along with Indian teammate KL Rahul, had earlier this year, appeared on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan which had led to a nation-wide controversy.The duo's remarks drew criticism from every quarter for their 'misogynist', 'sexist', and 'racist' statements made during the episode.Following this, the cricketers faced a 2-match ban each.