Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
'Chalo Coffee Peene': Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral
A photo of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a practice session ahead of South African clash has gone viral on Twitter.
Image tweeted by BCCI.
A photo of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya from one such practice session in England was posted by BCCI on Saturday.
The snap showed Pandya sweating it out with the assistance of support staff as the official account of cricket board of India asked the desis to caption the photo.
Caption this? #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1anayWs7Gh— BCCI (@BCCI) June 1, 2019
Indian Twitterati, who have been anxiously waiting for India's first outing, promptly obliged to BCCI's request and decided to have fun on the microblogging site.
Every parent in malls stopping their kids— Pun of God (@Punofgod) June 1, 2019
छोड़ना मत पकड़के रख— Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) June 1, 2019
NOBODY CAN STOP ME— अभिजीत डोंगरे (@Abhijitdongre99) June 1, 2019
Belagaam ghode pe lagaam lagana— AVINASH YADAV (@avinashy10) June 1, 2019
चल धन्नो World Cup लाना है #CWC19— Ankur Rastogi (@A__Rastogi) June 1, 2019
JCBKiKhudayi, a bizarre meme that recently got the Indians digging, found several mentions.
Pandya: Chor re meko #JCBKiKudhayi dekhni jani hai pic.twitter.com/0MON4AtDS9— debashish (@debashish0305) June 1, 2019
When you want to go and watch JCB ki khudai but your parents don't allow— Harshdeep Singh (@tellHarshdeep) June 1, 2019
That pimple’s gotta go!— Hammy Goodman (@HandsomeHammyG) June 1, 2019
Aj hamari gully me JCB aayi he.. Mujhe jane de— AB Bubun (@bubun_ab) June 1, 2019
Choro..mujha #JCBkiKhudai Dekhana hana hai— Gauravkumar (@Gauravk49874942) June 1, 2019
But one response, that particularly stuck out and got a ton of mentions had something to do with Pandya, coffee, and a talk show.
Chalo na coffee peenee pic.twitter.com/Wcm9THTWv8— super bhakt (@nasamajhchora) June 1, 2019
Stopping for going to Interview with England Channel for show like Koffe with Karan— Mihir Sangani (@MihirSangani2) June 1, 2019
Phir se Koffee with Karan pe jaane ke baat kar rha hai ye!!!— Subrahmanyam пулипака (@Rwanderful) June 1, 2019
When you want to go for another season of Koffee with Karan but management knows better.— Tushar (@tushjain15) June 1, 2019
Don't go for coffee with Karan.— Ajit Patra (@apatra861) June 1, 2019
When Hardik s called for a coffee...— Sundar Ganapathy (@sambar_vadai) June 1, 2019
Team Management trying to control Hardik from getting into any more controversies!— Sharvari (@sharuxxxx) June 1, 2019
In case you need a refresher, Pandya along with Indian teammate KL Rahul, had earlier this year, appeared on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan which had led to a nation-wide controversy.
The duo's remarks drew criticism from every quarter for their 'misogynist', 'sexist', and 'racist' statements made during the episode.
Following this, the cricketers faced a 2-match ban each.
