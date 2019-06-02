Take the pledge to vote

'Chalo Coffee Peene': Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral

A photo of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a practice session ahead of South African clash has gone viral on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Image tweeted by BCCI.
After Team India's day out in the woods, playing a game of paintball in their "fun time", the Men in Blue returned to the field and were seen toiling hard - four days before their opening campaign against South Africa on June 5.

A photo of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya from one such practice session in England was posted by BCCI on Saturday.

The snap showed Pandya sweating it out with the assistance of support staff as the official account of cricket board of India asked the desis to caption the photo.




Indian Twitterati, who have been anxiously waiting for India's first outing, promptly obliged to BCCI's request and decided to have fun on the microblogging site.
















JCBKiKhudayi, a bizarre meme that recently got the Indians digging, found several mentions.
















But one response, that particularly stuck out and got a ton of mentions had something to do with Pandya, coffee, and a talk show.






















In case you need a refresher, Pandya along with Indian teammate KL Rahul, had earlier this year, appeared on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan which had led to a nation-wide controversy.

The duo's remarks drew criticism from every quarter for their 'misogynist', 'sexist', and 'racist' statements made during the episode.

Following this, the cricketers faced a 2-match ban each.
