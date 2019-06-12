Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes

A decision was taken to abandon the game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka without a ball bowled in the afternoon – three and a half hours after the play was scheduled to begin – that led to both sides whisking a point each.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
The groundsmen in action (ICC)
Loading...
On Wednesday, several trillion tons of piping hot exploding hydrogen nuclei, better known as the sun, rose slowly above the horizon of England and managed to look small, cold, slightly damp and largely insignificant. As dark clouds hung stubbornly over the English skies, cricket fans bemoaned after rains once again led to the abandonment of the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ICC World Cup match, the record-third cancellation in the space of five days.

The weather refused to be kind to the players, who perhaps stood staring at the skies in hope of a miracle that alas, wasn’t granted to them.

A decision was taken to abandon the game without a ball bowled in the afternoon – three and a half hours after the play was scheduled to begin – that led to both sides whisking a point each.

The latest abandonment is the second to befall a frustrated Sri Lanka, whose encounter with Pakistan met the identical fate. Sri Lanka now have four points from as many games, while Bangladesh have three points from four games.

What is even more perturbing is that this overcast might stick around for longer than we want, with all weather forecasts predicting dismal possibilities of more washouts over the week. More rain is expected to affect Taunton on Wednesday (Pakistan vs Australia) and Nottingham on Thursday (India vs New Zealand).

The Met office's official Twitter handle delivers weather updates much like prophecies (and in colours) with yellow, for low-level impact, amber for increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, and red, for dangerous weather. So far, it’s been yellow and has left teams and fans feeling the blues.

So whattodo? Well, we answer back to a brooding, sulking English weather with our feisty Indian humour of course. Like much of the art in the world, born from the murky depths of sorrow, memes have managed to split through through the dark, balmy skies and spill on to the Twitterverse, offering respite. Take a look:



























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram