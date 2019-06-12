As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
A decision was taken to abandon the game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka without a ball bowled in the afternoon – three and a half hours after the play was scheduled to begin – that led to both sides whisking a point each.
The groundsmen in action (ICC)
The weather refused to be kind to the players, who perhaps stood staring at the skies in hope of a miracle that alas, wasn’t granted to them.
The latest abandonment is the second to befall a frustrated Sri Lanka, whose encounter with Pakistan met the identical fate. Sri Lanka now have four points from as many games, while Bangladesh have three points from four games.
What is even more perturbing is that this overcast might stick around for longer than we want, with all weather forecasts predicting dismal possibilities of more washouts over the week. More rain is expected to affect Taunton on Wednesday (Pakistan vs Australia) and Nottingham on Thursday (India vs New Zealand).
The Met office's official Twitter handle delivers weather updates much like prophecies (and in colours) with yellow, for low-level impact, amber for increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, and red, for dangerous weather. So far, it’s been yellow and has left teams and fans feeling the blues.
So whattodo? Well, we answer back to a brooding, sulking English weather with our feisty Indian humour of course. Like much of the art in the world, born from the murky depths of sorrow, memes have managed to split through through the dark, balmy skies and spill on to the Twitterverse, offering respite. Take a look:
The cricket world cup so far...#CWC19 #rain pic.twitter.com/xdYEmjMAnf— Mehran Khan (@1MehranKhan) June 10, 2019
Rain Cricket - World Cup matches in England pic.twitter.com/ReiuBe2pNN— Venkateswar Goud (@venkateswar2634) June 11, 2019
28 consecutive rain-free days here in Reykjavík. Other countries in Europe were available to host this World Cup. Just saying. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FNbaxVkfyB— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 11, 2019
Rofl pic.twitter.com/OSRCTlvnx6— Manoj Prabakar S (@imanojprabakar) June 11, 2019
I’ve had it with all this rain.— Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) June 11, 2019
Who decided a @cricketworldcup in England was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/Y7VfgqYAV7
Bhai just pray for a good cricket and no rain. pic.twitter.com/TCR5JwUEGt— abhi (@Abhipandey4402) June 11, 2019
Genesis 7:12— Dennis Match Abandoned (@DennisCricket_) June 11, 2019
“And rain fell on the earth forty days and forty nights”
——-//——-
Back then they called it a disaster.
In England, it is now known as perfect World Cup weather. pic.twitter.com/VDzIxLGUF6
Worst country to play cricket in. Imagine traveling all the way and then it rains and you have to come back. Fuel. Dayoff. Etc. I'd be pissed off before being pissed on by the rain #CricketWorldCup #RainyDay pic.twitter.com/zEi6vRo8Dw— (@Miru_zx) June 11, 2019
