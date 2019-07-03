Bumrah's Injury Scare During India vs Bangladesh Gave Fans a Mini Heart Attack

Every time Ahmedabad boy Jasprit Bumrah delivers a yorker, a javelin thrown from his spiky coils, one is reminded of whistling roasters emerging through the dusty expanse of Rann. Or better perhaps, of a kettle angrily puffing steam.

Every time Bumrah delivers a yorker, there is palpable danger in the air. He is the fast-bowling superhero who effortlessly goes from one match to the other establishing never-seen before markers. He is dangerous still, because he keeps improving every spell, every match and every single situation.

A spell of overs from Bumrah can determine the fate of the opponent in a matter of deliveries. He is undoubtedly the most precious gem in Virat Kohli’s crown.

So when Bumrah hurt his right shoulder while fielding in the deep during India's World Cup encounter against Bangladesh on Tuesday, the world came crashing down with a deafening roar, fans came tumbling out of their seats and the whole of India, was left gasping for breath.

He looked in considerable pain and then left the proceedings with physio Patrick Farhart. While leaving, he was pointing towards his right shoulder to the physio.

One could argue that India has been dodging the occasional hiccups of injuries with apt replacements pretty well till now, but can you even replace Bumrah?

At that point of time, Bumrah had bowled seven overs with figures of one for 34 that included the wicket of Mosaddek Hossain and 28 dot balls among the 42 delivered.

Fans were in for a mini heart-attack. Rosary beads were tightly clasped between hands, prayer mats were out and incense sticks mustve been burnt. One can almost imagine cricket lovers sitting in front of their home temples, whistling the conch shell and feverishly chanting prayers.

But to the relief of the Indian camp, Bumrah returned to the field before the start of the 42nd over.

However, by then memes had taken over in all glory.

