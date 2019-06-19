Rashid Khan Becomes Meme Magnet After Bowling Most Expensive Spell in World Cup History
Rashid Khan, the man who sat atop ODI bowling rankings less than a year ago and was the decimator of T20 leagues, just chewed on career-worst figures of nine overs, none for 110.
Rashid Khan was slammed for 110 runs in his nine overs.
For the crowd, an almost full house, that flogged the stands of Old Trafford on Tuesday, there was considerable danger in the air. The England cricket team captain Eoin Morgan had decided to take the aerial route against a beleaguered Afghanistan.
Morgan’s innings was the centrepiece of England’s demolition job on Afghanistan as the team piled up 397 for six, the highest score of the tournament by battering the 25 stellar sixes, the maximum number in an ODI innings, bettering their own previous record of 24.
Spartacus, Herculean or simply Morgan, we are one to say, but with every stroke of the bat, the ball kept flying into the stands and at the raptured crowd. Danger was truly in the air.
This carnage came at the heavy expense of one man in particular: the super-talented wrist spinner Rashid Khan. The man who sat atop ODI bowling rankings less than a year ago and was the decimator of T20 leagues, just chewed on career-worst figures of nine overs, none for 110. It was a terrible day for Khan at work.
This is the worst bowling figures in a World Cup, the second worst ever in an ODI – including 11 sixes, another unwanted ODI record, seven of them by Morgan.
Earlier the unwanted record belonged to New Zealand's Martin Snedden's 2/105 off 12 overs (60 overs per side) against England in the 1983 World Cup.
Gulbadin Naib replaced Rashid after he had conceded 54 in his first six, then brought him back. Not like it mattered, since Morgan was already on his way to play his perfect captain innings. It felt like he almost decided to punish Rashid for returning by flicking him again with a straight six, a square six, a third six and bigger still, got around an astonishing hundred.
Here was hell. And hell it was for Rashid, whose unusual performance shocked fans and viewers. Eventually the meme machines went on overdrive too. The personal torment of the wrist-spinner notwithstanding, this was simply too big for Tweeple to let go. The results have been incredible, much like everything else about the match.
Take a look.
Afghanistan Spinner Rashid Khan after conceding 110 runs in 9 overs pic.twitter.com/9VqxR1LiiK— Civilian of karachi (@civilianofkhi) June 18, 2019
Welcome To Lord Dinda Academy Rashid Khan. #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/yji9t6Ou60— Prakash Thakur (@Im_Prakash06) June 18, 2019
A satellite image of Rashid Khan bowling to Eoin Morgan has been provided by @EssexLeague.@Legslipp pic.twitter.com/yFNpcGIkNX— C. S. Chiwanza (@CSChiwanza) June 18, 2019
England to Rashid khan #EngvAfg #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kM5ZCeJDOU— Mushahid Ahmed (@Sain_Mushahid) June 18, 2019
20 Years Old kid in #CWC19 Rashid Khan in Rashid Khan in2019 1992 pic.twitter.com/znFxTUbbNK— Bilal❌ (@iam_abbasid) June 18, 2019
Rashid khan rightnow #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/gkdFEZ3t6M— Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) June 18, 2019
Congratulations, Rashid khan for the first century in the odi as a bowler. pic.twitter.com/glIH6ovOnB— Dev. anand 2.0 (@DevAnand2Point0) June 18, 2019
Lol #troll #Rashid khan #ENGvAFG @ICCWCup2019 pic.twitter.com/HkU4Ltmnbg— AjiT SrAvaN (@AjitAwsm) June 19, 2019
What a hundred from Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/qhN9Q7c6AB— Waqas Umar Gondal (@waqasumargondl1) June 19, 2019
I watched the tailer of 2.0 movies and got so excited about watching it as soon as possible.When I watched ( said inside) Tom and Jerry dekh leta at least hansi e aa jatiSame case with Rashid Khan here. by watching him in IPL to watching him at World Cup.. total waste of time— Ayan khan (@Ayan66_Official) June 18, 2019
#ENGvAFG#RASHIDKHAN*Man of the match for today *Icc : pic.twitter.com/2wLU57vn08— Salar Khan (@sforsalar) June 18, 2019
