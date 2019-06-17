Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Pakistan Fan's Tears Being Wiped With Country's Flag After Amazing Rant Will Hit You in the Feels

Rasping for breath in between tumbling tears, a Pakistani cricket lover spat fury at his team for their unhealthy lifestyle, one which according to him, is filled with “pizzas and burgers” and no “dangal”.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Man wipes tears of angry Pak fan with the country's flag.
Man wipes tears of angry Pak fan with the country's flag.
A roar could be heard at Old Trafford on Sunday. An idolatrous swarm of blue-jerseyed fans had just burst into a paroxysm of happiness, after India defeated its arch rival Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS) at Manchester, in what was their seventh win against the green warriors in the history of the World Cup.

There is not much that can be said about the euphoric state of Indian fans, it’s more of something that one needs to absorb and imbibe.

It could be said though, that the pitiless, brutal treatment of the Pakistani bowling by the Indian team was what laid the foundations of their victory. Rohit Sharma’s flawless hundred that established the Indian dominance was sealed to fate with Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya’s indomitable bowling.

However, despite the unwelcomed mercy of the rain gods of the English skies that wetted the fields aplenty, the grass was not greener on the other side.

For the crestfallen Pakistani cricket fans, the frustration was deep and the loss, extremely personal. After their team’s dismal, unimaginative performance continued to dwindle their morale, many on the other side ended up hoping for the game to be overshadowed by rain.

Saddled with an agony-riddled defeat, Pak fans vented on Twitter, sometimes in the driest scores of humours and sometimes, in tears.

One such jilted fan’s lament has caught the attention of Twitter. There has been much talk about the Pakistani team’s lack of fitness and the general dearth of discipline among cricketers that has made their every performance the biggest gamble for any fan. And this particular fan we are here to talk about is a case in hand.

Rasping for breath in between tumbling tears, a Pakistani cricket lover spat fury at his team for their unhealthy lifestyle, one which according to him, is filled with “pizzas and burgers” and no “dangal”.

In a viral video, he can be seen rambling on and on about how the team was busy stuffing their faces with junk food a night before the match, in complete ignorance of their fitness levels -- a dagger to the heart of any serious fan.

The rant was so innocent that it almost seemed comical, as he goes on to talk about how the Pakistani cricketers should be wrestling and channeling their inner strength instead of well, eating. Sympathetic fans lend him a shoulder and can be seen consoling him. And then, a man standing next to him wiped the livid fan's tears with the country's national flag. Right in the feels.

You know what, just take a look:

