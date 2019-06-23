Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami's Deadly Death Bowling Gives Life to Hilarious Twitter Memes

The match, which was anticipated to be an easy-breeze waltz for the Indian team, turned into a roller-coaster of emotions in face of Afghanistan’s resilience and soon enough, had a big, wide warning sign around it that read: Not for the faint-hearted.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami's Deadly Death Bowling Gives Life to Hilarious Twitter Memes
India celebrate the fall of a wicket. (Twitter/@BCCI)
Loading...

Despite the Afghani backs broken with a winless stint at this World Cup, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi sent India on a tailspin on Saturday and threatened a huge upset. That was until Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami got in the act.

The match, which was anticipated to be an easy-breeze waltz for the Indian team, turned into a rollercoaster of emotions in face of Afghanistan’s resilience and soon enough, had a big wide warning sign around it that read: Not for the faint-hearted.

In the end, India emerged unbeaten but definitely not unhurt, after Afghanistan fell short of just 11 runs from the unimpressive 224 for eight posted by the blue-heads.

Bumrah was the primary difference between the teams, his two for 39 punctuated by a double-wicket maiden in the 29th over, his dangerous yorker removing the two set chasers in the space of three deliveries.

Soon enough, his fellow pacer further sealed the deal as he had the stumps cartwheeling off two crucial deliveries to effect India’s second hat-trick in a World Cup game, and 10th overall.

The pair bowled icy death overs, consistently landing delivery after delivery in the block hole and not letting Afghanistan batsman free their arms.

It wasn’t all that simple though. There was especially a point, when the game dangled dangerously as Afghanistan’s Nabi smeared a hard-to-hit low full-toss off Shami across the boundary to leave his team needing 12 off the last five balls with three wickets in hand.

While the game dwindled precariously, Indian fans were a tangled bunch of nerves and excitement. If Afghanistan had beaten India it would have been one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Emotions obviously peaked as the game slithered into the death overs. All eyes were on Bumrah and Shami. Breaths were bated and time, painfully precocious.

It was natural that it was the memes in the end, which saved the day and provided the most effective methods of venting.

The results, as it turned out, were just as dazzling as game’s outcome.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram