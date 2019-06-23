Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami's Deadly Death Bowling Gives Life to Hilarious Twitter Memes

Despite the Afghani backs broken with a winless stint at this World Cup, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi sent India on a tailspin on Saturday and threatened a huge upset. That was until Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami got in the act.

The match, which was anticipated to be an easy-breeze waltz for the Indian team, turned into a rollercoaster of emotions in face of Afghanistan’s resilience and soon enough, had a big wide warning sign around it that read: Not for the faint-hearted.

In the end, India emerged unbeaten but definitely not unhurt, after Afghanistan fell short of just 11 runs from the unimpressive 224 for eight posted by the blue-heads.

Bumrah was the primary difference between the teams, his two for 39 punctuated by a double-wicket maiden in the 29th over, his dangerous yorker removing the two set chasers in the space of three deliveries.

Soon enough, his fellow pacer further sealed the deal as he had the stumps cartwheeling off two crucial deliveries to effect India’s second hat-trick in a World Cup game, and 10th overall.

The pair bowled icy death overs, consistently landing delivery after delivery in the block hole and not letting Afghanistan batsman free their arms.

It wasn’t all that simple though. There was especially a point, when the game dangled dangerously as Afghanistan’s Nabi smeared a hard-to-hit low full-toss off Shami across the boundary to leave his team needing 12 off the last five balls with three wickets in hand.

While the game dwindled precariously, Indian fans were a tangled bunch of nerves and excitement. If Afghanistan had beaten India it would have been one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Emotions obviously peaked as the game slithered into the death overs. All eyes were on Bumrah and Shami. Breaths were bated and time, painfully precocious.

It was natural that it was the memes in the end, which saved the day and provided the most effective methods of venting.

The results, as it turned out, were just as dazzling as game’s outcome.

Shami took a hat-trick but the penultimate over by Bumrah set it up. Indian bowlers saved the day. Excellent. India remains unbeaten.... ☺️ #CWC19 #IndvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 22, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar : This the difference between bumrah and Shami.Shami takes a hattrick! Meanwhile manjrekar afterwards ! #IndianCricketTeam #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/xfsaWXEFXd — An Indian Roasting Casually (@IndianRoasting) June 22, 2019

Humne to celebrations ke liye PJ burger bhi mangwa liye the lekin Bumrah aur #Shami ne... #AFGvIND #INDvAFG #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/tQtpfrl2m8 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 22, 2019

In the last over: #INDvAFG*Nabi hits Shami for 4 runs on first ball*Sanjay Manjrekar: That's the difference between Bumrah and Shami.*Shami replies with a hatrick*Sanjay Manjrekar: pic.twitter.com/eBNdZUrxkJ — Vaibhav Salgaonkar (@TheSalgaonkar) June 22, 2019

#INDvAFG Afghanistan: we will win the match Bumrah and Shami : pic.twitter.com/VwD7sAihH6 — AARYAN (@Gangsta_beard) June 22, 2019

Shami & Bumrah bowling the death overs.Bails and Wickets: pic.twitter.com/8H85yBIcLy — Bikash Agrawal (@iBikashagrawal) June 22, 2019

Ramiz and Sanjay were talking after 46th over jow Virat will use Bumrah when he and Shami had 2 overs left each — Nadeem Rahman (@nad131) June 22, 2019