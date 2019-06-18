Sania Mirza Has Had Enough of Trolling after India-Pak Match, Decides to Go on Twitter Break

Sania Mirza has had enough and has decided to go on a Twitter break with immediate effect. The context of this sojourn is such: The six-time Grand Slam winner and also the wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, has lately become a target of the fury of a lot of frustrated Pakistan fans, especially after their humiliating loss to India.

Amid a torrential wave of memes and witty humour sweeping over Twitter, there are some grief-struck Pak fans who have manifested their sorrows into apathy and hate, leaving no stone unturned in blaming their fallen heroes for losing the crucial game to their unfit lifestyle and a general penchant for “indulgence”.

Some passionate fans also blamed the team of eating too many “burgers and pizzas” at behest of their performance and went as far as declaring that to be the principle reason behind their drubbing against India.

The anger was particularly off the charts when viral videos and photographs of Malik along Mirza and other Pakistani cricketers like Wahab Riaz and Imam-ul Haq reportedly enjoying shisha at the lounge a day before the World Cup match went viral. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board later clarified that the outing was two days before the match, it did not stop the Twitterati's tirade.

This was hailed as the chief reason for the defeat and as expected, Tweeple didn’t waste a second in bashing the Pakistan team for overlooking fitness standards this blatantly.

Mirza was needlessly dragged into the eye of controversy, simply because she was in attendance and perhaps a witness to The Great Travesty that unfolded in the dimly lit ambience of the ill-fated Shisha café.

Ever since, her name has been also associated with Pakistan’s seventh consecutive defeat against arch-rival India, and this is apart from the heavy trolling, rebukes and jeers that she was been subjected to. Jingoism and sexism, too, spread open its wings as people accused her of being a decoy, a RAW agent and whatnot.

Taking a young baby to a sheesha cafe hence exposing him to the dangerous toxic fumes of sheesha which are worst than cigarette fumes...... wowwwwww what a responsible mom u r. U were filmed in a PUBLIC CAFE not ur bedroom where u were filmed. U r a public figure so dnt complain — Dr Nazia Amjad (@dr_nazia74) June 17, 2019

We could have won this match, had Sania Bhabhi avoided taking her stupid husband to a midnight club. Sania Mirza is a treacherous Indian agent. pic.twitter.com/CMoomZAkxF — Ā💪AŁī Kīng (@AmanAliKing1) June 17, 2019

In a world full of major Adnan Sami be RAW agent Sania Mirza 😕#IndiaVsPakistan #سرفراز_کو_گھر_بھیجو#Sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/n9aPLAEKuF — Chaudhry Nabeel (@DrNabeelChaudry) June 17, 2019

I registered complaint to PM Imran khan against Shoaib Malik and sania Mirza abuse behavior just one night before match pak Vs India pic.twitter.com/lvXYYhQ9UL — M. Irshad (@MIrshad70448129) June 16, 2019

However, Mirza has effectively taken the tirade in her stride through her latest Tweet and declared that she will simply take a break from the micro-blogging website instead of engaging in a discourse that screams frustration and nothing else.

“Cracks me up ?? and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..peace out guys ??? it’s break time,” she wrote.

Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..peace out guys ✌🏽 it’s break time 😉 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Before this, the Indian tennis star had reacted sharply to a video which was tweeted by a person to criticise her ‘outing’ with her husband Shoaib Malik before the India-Pakistan World Cup clash at Manchester. The video, which is now deleted, showed Mirza and Malik with their son outside a mall along with Malik’s teammate Imam-ul-Haq.

The disgruntled player expressed her utmost discontent and accused the video of being shot without her consent. “That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time,” Mirza wrote on Twitter.