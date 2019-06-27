Pakistan's Eerie Symmetry with 1992 World Cup After New Zealand Win Has Stunned Shashi Tharoor

Pakistan’s staggering victory on New Zealand at Edgsbaston on Wednesday has once again resulted in the inescapable conclusion, the axiom of which is rooted in mystical leanings: the winds of their victorious 1992 campaign are once more behind them.

With the team now within two wins of a possible semi-final berth, fans can’t help but obsess over the eerie similarities between 1992 and 2019.

Amid the crooning but defeaning “ooh”s and “ahh”s of the green-heads that set the ground trembling and instantly heralded us to Lahore, Sarafaz Ahmed and his men trampled over New Zealand’s preponderance like they did in 1992. With that they also continued a run of results that has so far matched Imran Khan’s Cornered Tigers game. Incredibly enough, this also includes a washout.

The similarities are hard to ignore and the symmetry is glaring.

In 1992, Pakistan’s first six matches went as- a loss, then a win, then an abandoned match, followed by two losses and a win. And then they went on to win the World Cup.

This time, their first six matches have had identical results, and on both occasions, their seventh was against an unbeaten New Zealand outfit.

The same happened in Edgbaston as an unbeaten New Zealand lost to Pakistan. It all came down to an unbeaten record-stirring 101 from Babar Azam who, finding an inevitable ally in Haris Sohail, conjured a 126-run fourth-wicket stand to drive Pakistan home with five balls left.

Even match results are amazingly similar.

In their sixth match of 1992 World Cup, they beat Australia and man of the match was Aamir Sohail. In 2019, they beat South Africa in the sixth match and Harish Sohail was declared man of the match.

Again, in 1992 Pakistan won with 5 balls to spare with 7 wickets with the help of an unbeaten century (Ramiz Raja’s 119).

History was repeated this time after Babar Azam scored 101 and his team won with 5 balls to spare, almost securing a seven-wicket victory!Inquisitive fans also managed to find similarities with Haris Sohail’s run-out.

We are not done yet.

In 1992, the tournament had nine teams, with everyone playing against everyone else and the top four progressing to the semi-finals. In 2019, the tournament has 10 teams, and everyone plays everyone else and the top four progress to the semi-finals.

As far as playing conditions are concerned, in 1992, the administrators decided to use two new white balls per innings, one at each end. In 2019, the teams are also playing with two new white balls per innings, one at each end.

Guys, what’s happening here?

The incredulous nature of these findings has left even Shashi Tharoor scratching his head. “This is so weird and it just got weirder: Pakistan won their 7th game, against a hitherto undefeated NewZealand!” he wrote.

This is so weird and it just got weirder: Pakistan won their 7th game, against a hitherto undefeated NewZealand!

The internet naturally has been taken by storm, people can’t believe their eyes or mind.

Although this could all very well be coincidence, the lingering feeling of deja-vu hasn’t alluded fans, who are amused and excited, with some prophesizing that Pakistan is about to repeat their 1992 World Cup history.

