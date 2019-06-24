Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Pakistan Cricket Team’s Eerily Similar Results to 1992 World Cup Win Has Fans Praying For Another Miracle

In the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan had won just one of their first five matches, before mounting a stunning comeback and going on to lift the trophy when none had given them a chance.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
Pakistan players celebrate their win. (Twitter/ cricket world cup)
Loading...

As dark clouds scuffled over Lords on Sunday, a tide of hope swept over the fresh pitch of the stadium. A resurgent Pakistan that had till now been nearly as abject as its opponent, South Africa, had just sent Proteas crashing out of the World Cup.

It was Haris Sohail, the possible turner of the tide whose match-winning innings of 89 coupled with five wickets shared by Mohammad Amir and Shadhab Khan that turned the game at Lords into a match Pakistan could not lose.

After carrying the weight of the stinging public response for an entire week since India annihilated them, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men move to Birmingham with hope – they have proved that they are still alive – that their route to the final four remains. The light inside them was not broken.

As the team now will have to run the table against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, it is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid comparisons with the three times Pakistan have hoisted global trophies, the 1992 World Cup, 2009 World T20 and 2017 Champions Trophy. Each time they had to reach sudden death in the group stage before taking all before them.

There seems to be more witchcraft at play this time than ever, as Pakistan’s journey at the tournament till now co-incidentally mirrors their 1992 World Cup triumph.

In the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan had won just one of their first five matches, before mounting a stunning comeback and going on to lift the trophy when none had given them a chance.

This time too, Pakistan won just one of their first five matches and would have been certain of heading home had they lost the tie against the Proteas.

Just like in 1992, Pakistan lost their opener to West Indies this time, won the second match, lost the fourth and fifth ties and won the sixth one. Their third matches in both editions were washed out.

Pakistan’s opponent for the seventh match, in both editions, are New Zealand, which remained unbeaten till that stage.

The similarities don’t end there, as Pakistan fans would point out. This is the first time since 1992 that the World Cup’s league stage is being held in the round-robin format.

Although this could all very well be coincidence, the lingering feeling of deja-vu hasn’t alluded fans, who are amused and excited, with some prophesizing that Pakistan is about to repeat their 1992 World Cup history.

So the wise oracles of Twitter are making predictions, other fans are busy issuing a word of caution: Don’t take Srafaraz Ahmed and his men lightly. The remaining, are chugging the humour that comes with the observation.

