Picture of Dhoni Spitting Blood After Batting Leaves Twitter in Puddle of Emotions

Pictures of Dhoni sucking his thumb and spitting blood emerged on the internet amidst all the criticism he faced from the fans.

July 3, 2019
Former Indian team captain and veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been drawing a lot of flak from all quarters for his lackluster and insipid batting approach in the ongoing World Cup.

Not just fans and cricket enthusiasts, but famous cricket personalities have not shied from expressing disappointment with the way Dhoni has struggled to gather runs at a satisfactory pace and have further questioned his intent as a batsman.

Many other dejected fans have been heaving deep sighs reminiscing his stellar performances from yester years, hoping for a miracle – a tiny blip on the radar.

The resounding criticism was shrillest during India’s showdown against England, which the blue-back boys came to lose.

Against England, the 37-year-old became the centre of attention as he drew a lot of ire for his batting approach in the match which India lost on Sunday.

With India needing some 50 odd runs from the last five overs after Hardik Pandya got out, the former Indian skipper was seen struggling to find boundaries and scored the bulk of his runs in singles and doubles. He, alongvwith Kedar Jadhav, scored 39 runs off the final 31 balls, which included 20 singles and seven dot deliveries.

However, during the course of his slow-paced innings, what went unnoticed was the pain he was suffering while batting. Dhoni had taken a hit on his thumb twice in the game, first while wicket-keeping and then again while batting. Pictures of Dhoni sucking his thumb and spitting blood emerged on the internet amidst all the criticism he faced from the fans.

After the images went viral, fans on social media praised the former Indian skipper for his dedication and commitment towards the team.

