Picture of Dhoni Spitting Blood After Batting Leaves Twitter in Puddle of Emotions
Pictures of Dhoni sucking his thumb and spitting blood emerged on the internet amidst all the criticism he faced from the fans.
Pictures of Dhoni sucking his thumb and spitting blood emerged on the internet amidst all the criticism he faced from the fans.
Former Indian team captain and veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been drawing a lot of flak from all quarters for his lackluster and insipid batting approach in the ongoing World Cup.
Not just fans and cricket enthusiasts, but famous cricket personalities have not shied from expressing disappointment with the way Dhoni has struggled to gather runs at a satisfactory pace and have further questioned his intent as a batsman.
Many other dejected fans have been heaving deep sighs reminiscing his stellar performances from yester years, hoping for a miracle – a tiny blip on the radar.
The resounding criticism was shrillest during India’s showdown against England, which the blue-back boys came to lose.
Against England, the 37-year-old became the centre of attention as he drew a lot of ire for his batting approach in the match which India lost on Sunday.
With India needing some 50 odd runs from the last five overs after Hardik Pandya got out, the former Indian skipper was seen struggling to find boundaries and scored the bulk of his runs in singles and doubles. He, alongvwith Kedar Jadhav, scored 39 runs off the final 31 balls, which included 20 singles and seven dot deliveries.
However, during the course of his slow-paced innings, what went unnoticed was the pain he was suffering while batting. Dhoni had taken a hit on his thumb twice in the game, first while wicket-keeping and then again while batting. Pictures of Dhoni sucking his thumb and spitting blood emerged on the internet amidst all the criticism he faced from the fans.
After the images went viral, fans on social media praised the former Indian skipper for his dedication and commitment towards the team.
.@msdhoni played with an injured thumb, and spat out blood. But still, there are “Experts” out there on social media, who question his “intent”. Stupefied is the word!#TeamIndia #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/uetkN903Yz— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 2, 2019
Hats off to @msdhoni 🙏! Blood is Coming but doing Batting in field I believe now also on thump blood is coming Take care Dhoni 😢!!!#ENGvsIND #DhoniAtCWC19 pic.twitter.com/V1gD7Y9ABK— Rudhra Nandu (@rudhra_nandu) July 2, 2019
Played With a Injured Thumb & Spat Out Blood !!Never Fails to Show his Dedication Towards the Country !❤#DHONI pic.twitter.com/wcmpuJfVpo— MSDian™ | காப்பான் (@Ashwin_tweetz) July 2, 2019
@msdhoni Sir take care 💪💪#DhoniAtCWC19https://t.co/YldNhz6VA2— Varun Khulbe👮 (@VarunKhulbe) July 2, 2019
In #INDvENG match #msd played with injured thumb and spat out blood. But some tt expert and some legends didn't see this and blame him.. But no problem #msdhoni dog do there work you do your we believe in you.. You are best#CWC19 #DhoniAtCWC19 #dhoni pic.twitter.com/NdEtG4OTAH— Dhoni is a world best captain 😘😘😘 (@RitambharaChot3) July 2, 2019
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teenagers in Jaipur 'Faking' Their Age on Aadhaar to Watch A-rated Kabir Singh in Theatre
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel
- Ranveer Singh Reminds Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan That He Made Them Meet
- Instagram Has a New Stories Sticker to Invite People to a Group Chat: Here is How to Use it
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Sponsor the 87-Year-Old Cricket Fan Who Stole the Limelight in Ind-Ban Match
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s