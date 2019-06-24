Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Rohit Sharma Trolled Heavily as Twitter Gaffe Reopens Wounds of Champions Trophy Final Loss to Pakistan

Sharma shared a throwback picture of him with Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the trophy that was taken after India’s victory on June 23, 2013.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rohit Sharma Trolled Heavily as Twitter Gaffe Reopens Wounds of Champions Trophy Final Loss to Pakistan
File photo of Rohit Sharma.
Loading...

India’s Rohit Sharma has a lot on his mind. After all, his delicious stroke play, the ruthless shredding of bowlers, the remarkable ability to mix power with delicacy and basically purring through the gears irrespective of the conditions– effortless as he makes it seem – does take a lot. After all, winning a World Cup isn’t easy.

From the very start, Rohit Sharma’s career has been illustrious. Since his promotion as an opener, Rohit has scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket and four centuries in T20I cricket and widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest top order batsmen.

After India’s emphatic win against Afghanstan on Sunday, many Indian cricketers, former and present, refreshed their memories of India's 2013 Champions Trophy win in England. It was an unforgettable tournament for Sharma, who scored 177 runs in five matches at an average of 35.40.

On the course of repeating an incredible performance at the World Cup this time, Sharma too, took to twitter to reminisce the 2013 Champions Trophy win. However, he ended up getting some unwanted attention along the way.

Sharma shared a throwback picture of him with Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the trophy that was taken after India’s victory on June 23, 2013.

So far so good.

Except, Sharma, who as we discussed must have a lot on mind, used the wrong hashtag #ChampionsTrophy2017 in his tweet. This was the edition of the tournament in which India made it to the finals but lost in the end to Pakistan.

Rohit-Sharma-4

Sharma was quick to delete the tweet after realising his error, but by then, fans were already on his case. He posted the photograph again with a corrected caption but the news by then, had already spread far and wide.

He was heavily trolled across Twitter with even Suresh Raina chiming in, who admitted that Sharma tricked him for a moment there. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram