Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Response to Dhoni's Birthday Plans Proves He's a National Treasure

Rohit Sharma is living a dream in England.

The Hitman became the highest run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup, accumulating 647 runs in 8 innings after he hit his fifth ton (103 off 94) in the final league-stage match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. In doing so, he became the first-ever batter to smash five centuries in a World Cup. Sharma also levelled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of centuries in World Cups - six. In short, the vice-captain of Team India is unstoppable.

But it isn't just the English pitches that are bringing the best out of the Indian opener. The 32-year-old cricketer's antics during pre and post-match interaction with journalists are equally worth-watching.

As India celebrates the birthday of country's most successful captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday (July 7), Sharma, in a press conference, was asked to share his thoughts and say something on Dhoni's 38th.

Not a bouncer he had expected to come his way, Sharma, in all seriousness said, "Kya bolu yaar? Birthday mein kya bola jaata hai? Happy birthday? Yahi toh bola jaata hai. Kal travel day hai hamara pata nahi Manchester ja rahe hain ya Birmingham. Uss hisaab se bus drive mein shayad cake cutting hoga. Photo-woto bhejenge aapko.

(What do I say? What does one say on birthdays? Happy birthday?! That is what we say on birthdays. Tomorrow's a travel day for us. Not sure whether we are going to Manchester or Birmingham. Accordingly, we will cut a cake (for Dhoni). We'll send you photographs)"

His candid response was met with loud laughter from those in presence.

Is there anyone as candid and funny as @ImRo45? Here's what he had to say when asked about a message for Birthday Boy @msdhoni 😄😁 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/aCD23hgKts — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

Thankfully for us, this isn't the first time in the World Cup that Sharma has managed to leave the room in splits with his straight-faced humour.

After India lost their sole match in the event against England, a journalist had asked Sharma whether he was surprised to see World Cup debutant Rishabh Pant walking out from the dressing room to bat at number 4 position in the place of in-form all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

"Not really because you all guys wanted Rishabh Pant to play right. Right from the time we left India you all kept on asking where is Rishabh Pant. There he is at no.4," quipped Sharma, much to the amusement of everyone in the room.

Meanwhile, Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with family Sakshi and Ziva in the company of his teammates Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya.

Sakshi also shared a photo from the birthday celebrations.

With India registering a thumping win over Sri Lanka and Australia losing to South Africa in their final group stage match has put the Men in Blue on top in the points table.

India will meet Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final clash on July 9 in Manchester. While #2 Australia is set to meet the hosts England in Birmingham on July 11.