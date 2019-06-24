Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sarfaraz Ahmed Running Alone on Field After Week of Harassment Goes Viral, Fans Say Sorry

Pakistan’s emphatic victory over South Africa seems to have finally washed over the spoils of an unimpressive beginning to the team’s World Cup campaign so far.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sarfaraz Ahmed Running Alone on Field After Week of Harassment Goes Viral, Fans Say Sorry
File photo of Sarfaraz Ahmed
Loading...

For Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed the journey so far at the World Cup, particularly in the last twenty-four hours, has been life-changing. Ahmed has been facing scathing criticism and furious public response from the start of this tournament, and last week turned out to be particularly rough, after India’s demolition job on his team came heavily at his expense.

Fans sequestered him endlessly with vitriolic comments, with some going as far as fat-shaming him and calling him a ‘fat-pig’. Others accused his team of remaining stubbornly unfit and maintaining an unhealthy lifestyle filled with ‘pizzas and burgers’ and ‘no dangal’.

All this was finally put to rest for the best on Sunday, when Sarafaz and his boys sent the Proteas hurtling out of the World Cup and once again became the true Comeback Kid of cricket. The unison between the fans and the team was instantaneous and Ahmed was also seen giving autographs after the game.

Not just that, but a video of Ahmed doing the hard yards at the Lords Cricket ground all by himself before the showdown against South Africa, has further melted hearts. In the viral footage, the skipper can be seen running one lap after the other all alone.

People shared the video on Twitter and elsewhere, praising him for his undying spirit. Fans were also quick to turn over a new leaf and extol sincere apologies to him for their brutish treatment.

Pakistan’s emphatic victory over South Africa seems to have finally washed over the spoils of an unimpressive beginning to the team's World Cup campaign so far.

A picture of a fan, who brought the banner of "Sarfaraz We Are Sorry", to the Pakistan vs South Africa match is also doing rounds on social media.

As the team and fans prepare themselves to move to Birmingham with hope for their next showdown against the unbeaten New Zealand, social media was guzzled with apologies to Ahmed.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram