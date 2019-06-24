Sarfaraz Ahmed Running Alone on Field After Week of Harassment Goes Viral, Fans Say Sorry
Pakistan’s emphatic victory over South Africa seems to have finally washed over the spoils of an unimpressive beginning to the team’s World Cup campaign so far.
For Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed the journey so far at the World Cup, particularly in the last twenty-four hours, has been life-changing. Ahmed has been facing scathing criticism and furious public response from the start of this tournament, and last week turned out to be particularly rough, after India’s demolition job on his team came heavily at his expense.
Fans sequestered him endlessly with vitriolic comments, with some going as far as fat-shaming him and calling him a ‘fat-pig’. Others accused his team of remaining stubbornly unfit and maintaining an unhealthy lifestyle filled with ‘pizzas and burgers’ and ‘no dangal’.
All this was finally put to rest for the best on Sunday, when Sarafaz and his boys sent the Proteas hurtling out of the World Cup and once again became the true Comeback Kid of cricket. The unison between the fans and the team was instantaneous and Ahmed was also seen giving autographs after the game.
Scenes at @HomeOfCricket 😍#CWC19 #WeHaveWeWill #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/2I8OWR5o4l— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 23, 2019
Not just that, but a video of Ahmed doing the hard yards at the Lords Cricket ground all by himself before the showdown against South Africa, has further melted hearts. In the viral footage, the skipper can be seen running one lap after the other all alone.
Love u #SarfarazAhmed #WeHaveWeWill #weStandwithSarfaraz pic.twitter.com/78m67CVswE— R A Khan (@RAKhan95699044) June 22, 2019
People shared the video on Twitter and elsewhere, praising him for his undying spirit. Fans were also quick to turn over a new leaf and extol sincere apologies to him for their brutish treatment.
A picture of a fan, who brought the banner of "Sarfaraz We Are Sorry", to the Pakistan vs South Africa match is also doing rounds on social media.
That's like a true Gentleman !Sarfaraz we are Sorry!@SarfarazA_54 #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/NIl56AjlvR— Hidayat Khan (@IamHidayatKhan) June 23, 2019
As the team and fans prepare themselves to move to Birmingham with hope for their next showdown against the unbeaten New Zealand, social media was guzzled with apologies to Ahmed.
That's Whole Nation to Sarfraz 🇵🇰 #SAvPAK #CWC19 #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/lgcn1piyN0— murtazza_ali (@murtazza_ali) June 23, 2019
Sarfaraz Bhai we are with you I am sorry to say that It was such a shameful act performed from our side ... These men are a pure reflection of their families ... What they learn & what they do and they implement such kind of behaviours in practical life.#weStandwithSarfaraz— Muhammad Amjad Sohail (@Muhamma26387581) June 22, 2019
Soryy sarfaraz.. we are sorry.. 😔😔😔#SarfarazAhmed— Fatima (@Fatima85081478) June 24, 2019
@SarfarazA_54 congratulations sarfaraz bhai .we are sorry .— Zeem Peerzada (@TheReaMujnabeen) June 24, 2019
Sarfaraz ! We are sorry ! @SarfarazA_54 #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/Ha7suApGz6— Musswair Ahmed (@MusswairA) June 23, 2019
