These Yorkshire Fans' Reason to Support Sri Lanka and Not England Will Warm Your Heart

Going against all odds, Sri Lanka, yanked down the soaring English pride by handing the team a humiliating defeat at Headingley on Sunday. The team which had been peevishly unimpressive till now, conjured a stunning 20-run victory and with that produced the most startling result of the tournament.

The stage was set. The cobbled back lanes of Suburban Leeds had come alive early as anticipation for the first of the four World Cup matches in front of the new Emerald Stand rose. This was, after all, the only one to feature the home side.

As the clouds parted over Headingley on the first morning of summer, Dumith Karunaratne’s side that has persistently received a cold (damp) shoulder from the rains in the tournament till now, seemed determined to make the most of the clear blue Yorkshire skies.

By the end their protégé craft of severe cricketing, the architect for which was Lasith Malinga, the old white-ball trouper, England had just lost a match which they appeared to be controlling at the halfway stage with Lanka restricted to 232 for 9.

The wave of English fans were clearly left disappointed. And just as the sun set over Headingley, we can almost imagine how the thunderous roar of overjoyed Lankan supporters must’ve drowned the steady drones of ‘hmph’s and ‘oi’s let out by let down English fans.

Not every fan though. There was an odd and old English couple in the breaches that must’ve broken into celebration when Sri Lanka won. Yes, these two fans from Yorkshire voiced their support for the Sri Lanka team regardless of their own origin.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, the couple talked about how despite being die-hard Yorkshire fans, they were present at the stadium in support of no one but Sri Lanka.

The reason being that the dedicated fan built houses for tsunami stricken Sri Lankans for 14 years and developed an attachment over time​. " I have been building houses for them for 14 years now," the man explained.

Beaming in anticipation of some good cricket, he added, “It is a beautiful day, as long as there is good cricket, that’s all that matters. We'll still cheer the Yorkshire players though.” The couple wasn't shy in admitting that they do hope, that it’s Lanka who takes back the trophy. "That would be great,” the man said, "we do hope that happeens," his wife chimed in

The reason these Yorkshire fans are supporting 🇱🇰 is ❤️ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/zawfv6RKtZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 21, 2019

Now this pure and innocent adulation for nothing but the sport, a kind of support that surpasses heady nationalism and is rooted deeply in personal interactions with people from another land, has left Tweeple relenting in joy. Really, how often is it that one comes across something as endearing as this and that too in a game that is often characterized with vitriolic tilly-tallying and aggressive fandom? Twitter is in full agreement. Many said that the couple were the living embodiment of cricket itself, while others simply gushed at them.

