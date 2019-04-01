ICC Introduces New Rules to Cricket and Twitter is Fuming
International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, laid down a bunch of new rules and regulations that could potentially change the shape of cricket.
Image posted by ICC / Twitter.
The governing body of the massively popular sport took to Twitter to inform cricket fans about the new rules and regulations that will now be a part of cricket book.
"Two minor changes will be made to cricket terminology with no balls and dot balls to henceforth be known as 'Faults' and 'Aces'," ICC wrote in a thread of tweets.
For those who do not follow either cricket or tennis, here are what the aforementioned terms mean:
No Ball: it is usually signalled by the umpire when a bowler oversteps the crease or delivers a bouncer or a beamer above a batsman's waist height.
Dot ball: a delivery bowled without any runs scored off it.
Faults: The term "Fault" is used in tennis to signal that the serve by the player is illegal.
Aces:A serve in tennis that lands inside the lines and is untouched by the opponent.
Apart from mixing the worlds of cricket and tennis, ICC also said that if the playing conditions were too hot, all the Test players would have the option to wear shorts during a match. Really.
"Should the temperature reach 35°C, the ICC's updated playing conditions will allow all Test players the option to wear shorts ☀"
No more coin tosses to decide the captain's fate to choose batting or bowling in a cricket match. ICC will now take the assistance of Twitterati by running Twitter Polls before the match.
In further changes ahead of the World Test Championship, the tradition of the coin toss will be replaced by a @Twitter poll, allowing fans at home to decide who bats and bowls! pic.twitter.com/7wOuB8psZJ— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
Some other important changes that you may need to know:
As part of our efforts to make the game more appealing to younger generations, the ICC will be applying both numbers and Instagram handles to kits from the beginning of the World Test Championship. pic.twitter.com/XnvantQfc9— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
In a move to bring fans even closer to the sport, broadcasters will have the option to position commentators on the field of play behind the slips cordon pic.twitter.com/l8FMdFcCZ9— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
After taking a catch, the fielding team will be permitted to complete a 'Double Wicket Play' by running out the other batsman ✌ pic.twitter.com/1XN6rAT9lD— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
And finally, should teams be level on the World Test Championship table, the first tie-breaking criteria will be 'Away Runs.'— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
So which of these initiatives are you most looking forward to? #CricketNotAsYouKnowIt pic.twitter.com/HHxUvxdv7k
The best rule? Runs scored in the evening session of day/night Tests will count as double. Meaning a boundary hit will add 8 to the scoreboard while a maximum will be signalled 12 runs.
Runs scored in the evening session of day/night Tests will count double, creating a new and exciting strategic element ✖2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Hqzzwe8sbY— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
Before you roll your eyes endlessly, let us tell you that all of the above rules are fake. Yep, it's all a prank for April Fool's Day. Why you do this, ICC?
Seeing ICC tweet new laws in all seriousness led to many falling for the hilarious prank. But some who knew the obvious, hurled cusses at the governing body of cricket.
Icc admin on a high weed— #PKMKB (@madmax29580547) April 1, 2019
Is this a joke? Faults and Aces, really?— Maria Shamim (@Mariaa_54) April 1, 2019
As a matter of fact, it is indeed actually a joke. A bad one at that......— Waqas Ahmed (@ahmedwaqas92) April 1, 2019
Lol... for a moment you got me @ICC— Kashifzuzu (@kashifzuzu) April 1, 2019
April fool from ICC??— Nikhil Ajarekar (@nik_blgmIND) April 1, 2019
Ridiculous.... Hope they don't change the name of cricket.... Seems like April Fool....— JIGAR (@jigardhruv) April 1, 2019
plese dont do this changes are good but full transormation, existing vieweres might feel very muhc uncomfortable— SOHAIL AHMED (@sallo77) April 1, 2019
Hahaha... Nice April Fooling guys...— ᴊᴀʏᴀɴᴛ ᴋᴜꜱʜᴡᴀʜᴀ (@ur_jay) April 1, 2019
Well played, ICC.
