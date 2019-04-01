LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ICC Introduces New Rules to Cricket and Twitter is Fuming

International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, laid down a bunch of new rules and regulations that could potentially change the shape of cricket.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
ICC Introduces New Rules to Cricket and Twitter is Fuming
Image posted by ICC / Twitter.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, laid down a bunch of new rules that could potentially change the shape of cricket.

The governing body of the massively popular sport took to Twitter to inform cricket fans about the new rules and regulations that will now be a part of cricket book.

"Two minor changes will be made to cricket terminology with no balls and dot balls to henceforth be known as 'Faults' and 'Aces'," ICC wrote in a thread of tweets.

For those who do not follow either cricket or tennis, here are what the aforementioned terms mean:

No Ball: it is usually signalled by the umpire when a bowler oversteps the crease or delivers a bouncer or a beamer above a batsman's waist height.
Dot ball: a delivery bowled without any runs scored off it.

Faults: The term "Fault" is used in tennis to signal that the serve by the player is illegal.
Aces:A serve in tennis that lands inside the lines and is untouched by the opponent.




Apart from mixing the worlds of cricket and tennis, ICC also said that if the playing conditions were too hot, all the Test players would have the option to wear shorts during a match. Really.

"Should the temperature reach 35°C, the ICC's updated playing conditions will allow all Test players the option to wear shorts ☀"




No more coin tosses to decide the captain's fate to choose batting or bowling in a cricket match. ICC will now take the assistance of Twitterati by running Twitter Polls before the match.




Some other important changes that you may need to know:













The best rule? Runs scored in the evening session of day/night Tests will count as double. Meaning a boundary hit will add 8 to the scoreboard while a maximum will be signalled 12 runs.




Before you roll your eyes endlessly, let us tell you that all of the above rules are fake. Yep, it's all a prank for April Fool's Day. Why you do this, ICC?

Seeing ICC tweet new laws in all seriousness led to many falling for the hilarious prank. But some who knew the obvious, hurled cusses at the governing body of cricket.

























Well played, ICC.
