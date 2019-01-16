English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICC Joins the #10YearChallenge By Giving Dhoni a Fitting Tribute For His Match-Winning Knock
Dhoni's 55 (54) against Australia in the second ODI inspired ICC to join the Internet's latest challenge.
Image credits: ICC / Twitter
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has joined the Internet's latest challenge to give India's former captain and 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni a tribute for his crucial knock against Australia on Tuesday.
#10YearChallenge, which has taken over the social media, involves splicing a picture of you from 2009 next to a picture of you in 2019 to show the contrast and the evolution.
Since its inception, celebrities, brands, and netizens have contributed to the challenge to show the progress they have made over the last 10 years.
But in Dhoni's case, things are more or less the same, believes the top cricket authority.
Posting Dhoni's 'evolution' in the last 10 years, ICC's official Twitter handle wrote, "#2009vs2019 @msdhoni still smashing sixes and finishing chases! 🙌"
The account also posted images of several other cricketers to show their growth in the last decade.
Dhoni won praises from the cricket fraternity for his crucial half-century (55 off 54) in the successful run chase against the Aussies.
Nostalgia for cricket fans kicked after Mahi hit the winning runs and the 'search' for Dhoni haters began on social media as India won the game comfortably by 6 wickets and with 4 balls to spare.
#2009vs2019@msdhoni still smashing sixes and finishing chases! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fv0wvz3rnS— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019
Still rocking the same iconic hairstyle, Lasith Malinga! 🇱🇰#2009vs2019 #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/Wcfmnc0Y7S— ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2019
Australia's star all-rounder, @EllysePerry! 🇦🇺#2009vs2019 #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/PG7KR5V1PJ— ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2019
#2009vs2019@kappie777, then and now! 🇿🇦#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/nISf7xhX9C— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019
#2009vs2019@iamamirofficial at 17 and 26! 🇵🇰#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/A4gRqtIl6b— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019
#2009vs2019— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019
Some things never change, @RossLTaylor 😛#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/3ph5NM2BvW
