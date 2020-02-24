ICC Joins Twitter in Trolling Trump for Referring to Tendulkar as 'Soo-chin' in India Address

Indians may be excited to host Donald Trump on his maiden two-day visit to India. But no one, repeat no one, gets away with messing with God of Cricket when in India, albeit inadvertently. Not even the President of the United States.

On the first leg of his maiden visit to India, Trump addressed a crowd of thousands in Ahmedabad's Motera cricket stadium at the "Namaste Trump" rally held in the POTUS's honour.

Both heads of states PM Narendra Modi and Trump addressed the cheering crowd at the stadium. But while Modi kept his words short and handed the stage over to the guest of honour, it was Trump's speech, or rather, his accent when he pronounced Desi words, that caught a lot of ears.

Within minutes of his speech, which was liberally filled with Indian references such as DDLJ, Sholay, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, among others, videos of his mispronunciations went viral. And the worst of it came when he names Sachin Tendulkar. While Sachin is one of the easier Indian names when it comes to pronunciation, it seemed to be too much for Trump who pronounced the cricketer's name as "Soo-chin Tendulkaar" during his address.

Trump talks cricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/aKW3uhDPLn — Justin Stevens (@_JustinStevens_) February 24, 2020

"This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the best in the world", Trump said in praise of the star Indian cricketers.

However, the praise seemed to be lost in translation as social media was quick to troll Trump on his mispronunciation. In fact, even the International Cricket Council took an apparent dig at Trump's faux pas.

Other netizens also took Twitter to troll the POTUS with many surmising that Trump was probably not a cricket fan after all.

Something about Donald Trump's pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar tells me he isn't a huge cricket fan pic.twitter.com/stFhq46MLx — Andy Silke (@andysilke) February 24, 2020

When you dont know about cricket players and game but still need to pretend forcefully pronunciation 😂😂😂😂 — Imran Khan (@ImranKh97712465) February 24, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH TRUMP WAS TOLD TO SAY THAT.HE DOESNT EVEN KNOW WHO IS SACHIN OR KOHLI.😂

MODI NE TAQREER LIKHI THY — Hina (@SirfImranKhan_) February 24, 2020

Stop lying, every one knows Soo Chin is the captain of the North Korean ODI team. — Ammar (@Ammarzaheer) February 24, 2020

That Soo-chin was a great player — 💦Kiemi (@KiemiLeaks) February 24, 2020

While Twitter likes to have it's fun, it's not really our place to make fun of people for incorrect pronunciations, especially when Indians themselves often face the brunt of such discrimination when speaking at world forums.

Meanwhile, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be heading to Delhi for Day 2 opf their visit after a short trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

