ICC Ranks Every Test Batsman #1 After Rapper Kanye West's Cryptic Tweet
Kanye West's Twitter account is a world of its own.
File photo of Kanye West
American Rapper Kanye West's Twitter account is a world of its own.
The rapper, who re-emerged on Twitter in April after a year-long hiatus, has often found himself at the receiving end of criticism for backing US President Donald Trump.
But his cryptic tweets have also induced laughter on several occasions.
Such is his Twitter presence that the International Cricket Council, the governing body of international cricket, put every batsman in the world on the top spot of cricket rankings.
Why?
Retweeted almost 73,000 times, West posted, "no one is better than anyone."
ICC responded to West's tweet by saying, "If you say so yeezy ¯_(ツ)_/¯," and released all-new batsmen Test ranking that put Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Cheteshwar Pujara, among other batsmen at number 1 spot.
But this isn't the first time ICC has decided to have fun on the microblogging site.
A cricket fan from Sindh, Pakistan, had decided to knock on the doors of the highest authority in cricket to ask for a ruling back in May.
It all started when Hamza sent out an amateur video of gully cricket to ICC asking them to give a ruling on whether the batsman in the video was out or not.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) didn't ignore the request. In fact, the governing body of cricket acted as the third umpire and wasted no time in giving out their decision.
In case you are curious, this is how the ranking table looks like right now:
