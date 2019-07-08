ICC Recreates The Beatles’ Iconic Cover Ahead of Semifinals For Cricket World Cup 2019

After a month of speculations and nail biting finishes, the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is down to its last three and most important matches, the anticipated semi-finals, followed by the dreaded finale at the Home of Cricket, Lord's.

While defending champions Australia were the first to confirm their place in the semifinals, they were soon followed by two-time World Cup champions India, led by skipper Virat Kohli.

Hosts England and New Zealand ended up with same points as Paksitan on the Points Table, but managed to sneak in, thanks to the net run-rate.

At the end of the league stage, India was at No 1, while defending champions Australia came in at No 2, followed by England and New Zealand in the third and fourth position respectively.

And now, ICC has recreated the famous The Beatles' iconic cover ahead of the World Cup semifinals with the four World Cup captains of the qualifying teams.

The image emulates Beatles' cover as it shows recreating the iconic image as they walked across the road on the zebra crossing. Incidentally, the image also showcases the London taxi, the New Zealand Kiwi, the Indian auto rickshaw and the Australian Kangaroo.

The original photo, taken by Iain MacMillan adorned the cover of the album named after the street, Abbey Road.

The zebra crossing, almost exactly in front of the studio where The Beatles had created the vast majority of their body of work, soon became one of the most recognised sites in London.

They captioned the image, "The Fab Four #CWC19 #KaneWilliamson #EoinMorgan #AaronFinch #ViratKohli" New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, England captain Eoin Morgan, Australian captain Aaraon Finch and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Since being posted, the image has already been liked over nine thousand times, and has seen multiple comments.

Here's what users, including the official handles of IPL franchisees Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders wrote:

Notably, the semifinals will see India take on New Zealand at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester on July 9, while Australia will battle it out with England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 11 to decide the two teams for the final on July 14.