Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

ICC Recreates The Beatles’ Iconic Cover Ahead of Semifinals For Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC has recreated the famous The Beatles' iconic cover ahead of the World Cup semifinals with the four World Cup captains of the qualifying teams.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICC Recreates The Beatles’ Iconic Cover Ahead of Semifinals For Cricket World Cup 2019
ICC has recreated the famous The Beatles' iconic cover ahead of the World Cup semifinals with the four World Cup captains of the qualifying teams.
Loading...

After a month of speculations and nail biting finishes, the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is down to its last three and most important matches, the anticipated semi-finals, followed by the dreaded finale at the Home of Cricket, Lord's.

While defending champions Australia were the first to confirm their place in the semifinals, they were soon followed by two-time World Cup champions India, led by skipper Virat Kohli.

Hosts England and New Zealand ended up with same points as Paksitan on the Points Table, but managed to sneak in, thanks to the net run-rate.

At the end of the league stage, India was at No 1, while defending champions Australia came in at No 2, followed by England and New Zealand in the third and fourth position respectively.

And now, ICC has recreated the famous The Beatles' iconic cover ahead of the World Cup semifinals with the four World Cup captains of the qualifying teams.

The image emulates Beatles' cover as it shows recreating the iconic image as they walked across the road on the zebra crossing. Incidentally, the image also showcases the London taxi, the New Zealand Kiwi, the Indian auto rickshaw and the Australian Kangaroo.

The original photo, taken by Iain MacMillan adorned the cover of the album named after the street, Abbey Road.

The zebra crossing, almost exactly in front of the studio where The Beatles had created the vast majority of their body of work, soon became one of the most recognised sites in London.

They captioned the image, "The Fab Four #CWC19 #KaneWilliamson #EoinMorgan #AaronFinch #ViratKohli" New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, England captain Eoin Morgan, Australian captain Aaraon Finch and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Since being posted, the image has already been liked over nine thousand times, and has seen multiple comments.

Here's what users, including the official handles of IPL franchisees Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders wrote:

Notably, the semifinals will see India take on New Zealand at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester on July 9, while Australia will battle it out with England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 11 to decide the two teams for the final on July 14.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram