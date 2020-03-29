ICC Salutes Former T20 World Cup Star Joginder Sharma Who is Now a Cop Fighting Coronavirus

While the coronavirus pandemic has claimed thousands of lives around the world and affected millions, the crisis has also brought out the best in human beings. And at a time when paranoia and despair are ruling the world, cricketer turned cop Joginder Sharma is bringing a sliver of hope and inspiration to Indians.

A former cricketer, Sharma became a household name in India after he famously bowled the final over for India during the 2007 T20 World Cup final which Indian went on to win. After retiring from professional cricket, Sharma went on to join the Haryana police force where he currently serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2016.

Sharma recently went viral on social media once again after he was seen carrying out his duties as a cop wearing a mask amid the coronavirus crisis.

2007: #T20WorldCup hero 🏆

2020: Real world hero 💪



In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis.



[📷 Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020

As images of him went viral on social media, even the International Cricket Council (ICC) also lauded Sharma by tweeting his image. "2007: #T20WorldCup hero. 2020: Real world hero. In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis," ICC tweeted while sharing a split image of him. In one photo, Sharma can be seen celebrating the T20 victory with his teammates while in the other he can be seen in police uniform and mask.

Sharma, who gained fame after he dismissed Pakistani batsman Misbah-ul-Haq in the final ball of the maiden tournament, was expected to join the main Indian cricket team after his performance. But he ended up becoming a cop after his cricketing career did not go as planned. Fans nevertheless seem to love him both in pitch and off it, with many on Twitter praising the cop for his dedication toward the country.

In 2007 he defeated pakistan

In 2020 he will defeat corona @LoneWolf4568 — RAHUL SINGH (@imrahulsingh93) March 28, 2020

Respect from Pakistan. ❤ — Umar (@Umar53879915) March 28, 2020

Royal salute 🙏 — A P V (@apvigneshkumar) March 28, 2020

Proud of you sir ❤️ — Amit Thakur (@cricket_2O) March 28, 2020

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 1029 on Sunday with India entering Day 5 of the total lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus outbreak, many events were cancelled or postponed including this year's Indian Premier League season. The tournament, which was originally set to start by March 29, has now been deferred to April 15.

