ICC Shares Childhood Pics of Cricketers on #InternationalFamilyDay. Can You Guess Them All?

On International Day of Families, the ICC came up with a ‘fun game’ testing the loyalty of fans by asking them to identify cricketing heroes from their childhood pictures.

The International Cricket Council has dropped a collage of nine cricketer’s childhood pictures, which include modern date greats like India caption Virat Kohi, Australian opener David Warner, and English women’s cricketer Danielle Wyatt among others.

"On the occasion of #InternationalFamilyDay, we bring you a fun game! Can you guess these nine cricketers from their childhood photos?" read the caption.

Well, we won’t play a spoilsport go and identify rest of the cricketers here.

Already replies have been pouring in with fans able to identify the cricketers.

International Day of Families is celebrated on the third Friday of May.

The day is observed to highlight the importance of family.

For the year 2020, the International Day of Families theme is “Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25”.

In a statement, the United Nations said, “This year’s 25th anniversary of Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action come at the time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic brings into sharp focus the importance of investing in social policies protecting the most vulnerable individuals and families. It is the families who bear the brunt of the crisis, sheltering their members from harm, caring for out of school children and at the same time continuing their work responsibilities”.