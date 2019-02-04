LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

ICC's Cheeky Advice About MS Dhoni Will Make Your Lives 'Heal' and 'Shine'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's presence of mind during the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand cost them a crucial wicket in James Neesham, as the hosts ran short of 35 runs during their 253-run chase against India.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICC's Cheeky Advice About MS Dhoni Will Make Your Lives 'Heal' and 'Shine'
Image tweeted by @Dhonism / Twitter
Loading...
Considered one of the best finishers in the game of cricket, 37-year-old former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is equally lethal when it comes to guarding the stumps. Ask the ICC.

Returning after missing out on the third and fourth ODIs due to a sore hamstring, Dhoni provided a crucial breakthrough with James Neesham's wicket during New Zealand's unsuccessful 253-run chase in the fifth and final ODI in Wellington on Sunday.

The game-changing incident happened in the 37th over when Kedar Jadhav’s delivery pitched outside off turned and went on to hit Neesham's pads. A loud appeal for lbw against the Kiwi batsman followed and was promptly turned down by the umpire. This was when the all-rounder took off, deciding to steal a single, without realising that the ball was right there.

Not the one to let go of such chances, the quick-thinking Dhoni immediately picked up the ball and flicked it onto the stumps. Dhoni's direct hit sent Neesham packing after the third umpire adjudged him run out. The wicket proved costly for the hosts as they ended up losing the contest by 35 runs and eventually the ODI series 4-1.





Cricket fans, especially from India, came out in numbers on Twitter to mock and "advice" the New Zealander to figure out where the ball is the next time he decides to take a run.



But the real advice came from the official International Cricket Council's (ICC) handle, which was responding to a tweet posted by Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono. Posted on February 1, Ono asked, "Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine."



Reminding everyone of Dhoni's antics behind the stumps, ICC quoted Ono's tweet and wrote:

"Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!"


The post by ICC was an instant hit among cricket and Dhoni fans.



























India will next meet the Blackcaps in the first T20I contest on Wednesday (February 6) in Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram