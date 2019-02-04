ICC's Cheeky Advice About MS Dhoni Will Make Your Lives 'Heal' and 'Shine'



Dhoni never fails to amaze us with his skills..!! 😉❤️

Thanks for all the advice. Figure out where the ball is, then run. Gotcha 👍

— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 3, 2019



Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6

— ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019



If anyone walks out, ⚡Strikes. #Dhoni is like நீ படிச்ச ஸ்கூல்ல நான் ஹெட்மாஸ்டர் டா (meaning, am the headmaster in the school where you learnt cricket.)

— Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) February 3, 2019



Now peoples will understand about importance of wicket keeping..

Its a match turning point..😂

Batting we have more numbers in 11 man squad and also bowling aswell.. But keeping should be one. Thats Mahi 💕

— Ravinaa 💕 Aggarwaal 💕 (@RaveenaAgarwaal) February 3, 2019



Ms dhoni real goat 🐐



— sukh (@singhsukh12) February 3, 2019



Considered one of the best finishers in the game of cricket, 37-year-old former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is equally lethal when it comes to guarding the stumps. Ask the ICC.Returning after missing out on the third and fourth ODIs due to a sore hamstring, Dhoni provided a crucial breakthrough with James Neesham's wicket during New Zealand's unsuccessful 253-run chase in the fifth and final ODI in Wellington on Sunday.The game-changing incident happened in the 37th over when Kedar Jadhav's delivery pitched outside off turned and went on to hit Neesham's pads. A loud appeal for lbw against the Kiwi batsman followed and was promptly turned down by the umpire. This was when the all-rounder took off, deciding to steal a single, without realising that the ball was right there.Not the one to let go of such chances, the quick-thinking Dhoni immediately picked up the ball and flicked it onto the stumps. Dhoni's direct hit sent Neesham packing after the third umpire adjudged him run out. The wicket proved costly for the hosts as they ended up losing the contest by 35 runs and eventually the ODI series 4-1.Cricket fans, especially from India, came out in numbers on Twitter to mock and "advice" the New Zealander to figure out where the ball is the next time he decides to take a run.But the real advice came from the official International Cricket Council's (ICC) handle, which was responding to a tweet posted by Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono. Posted on February 1, Ono asked, "Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine."Reminding everyone of Dhoni's antics behind the stumps, ICC quoted Ono's tweet and wrote:"Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!"The post by ICC was an instant hit among cricket and Dhoni fans.India will next meet the Blackcaps in the first T20I contest on Wednesday (February 6) in Westpac Stadium, Wellington.