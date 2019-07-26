Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICC's Hilarious Photo From England vs Ireland Test Has Grounded Twitterati With Memes

Barely a fortnight after their maiden Cricket World Cup glory at the Lord’s, England were bowled out for a measly 85 runs overs by underdogs Ireland at the same venue in a one-off Test.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
ICC's Hilarious Photo From England vs Ireland Test Has Grounded Twitterati With Memes
Image tweeted by @ICC.
Cricket can be a great leveller. And after their shortest-ever Test innings against Ireland, no one ought to know that better than England.

Barely a fortnight after their maiden Cricket World Cup glory at the Lord’s, England were bowled out for a measly 85 runs overs by underdogs Ireland at the same venue in a one-off Test.

Records tumbled as the hosts lost all 10 wickets before lunch in their first innings, courtesy a magnificent spell of fast bowling by Irish quickie Tim Murtagh.

Although England made some recovery by bowling Ireland out for 207 and scoring a 300-plus total in their second innings, their first innings debacle didn’t escape the attention of netizens who came up with hilarious memes and posts.

The International Cricket Council, too, took to Twitter to rub some salts onto the wounds of English.

‘Caption this,’ the ICC wrote on its Twitter account alongside a picture of Irish players lying on the outfield after dismissing the hosts in just 23.4 overs.

The quirky post prompted Twitterati including some leading brands to don their funny hats to come up with a flurry of hilarious captions.

