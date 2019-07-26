ICC's Hilarious Photo From England vs Ireland Test Has Grounded Twitterati With Memes
Barely a fortnight after their maiden Cricket World Cup glory at the Lord’s, England were bowled out for a measly 85 runs overs by underdogs Ireland at the same venue in a one-off Test.
Image tweeted by @ICC.
Cricket can be a great leveller. And after their shortest-ever Test innings against Ireland, no one ought to know that better than England.
Records tumbled as the hosts lost all 10 wickets before lunch in their first innings, courtesy a magnificent spell of fast bowling by Irish quickie Tim Murtagh.
Although England made some recovery by bowling Ireland out for 207 and scoring a 300-plus total in their second innings, their first innings debacle didn’t escape the attention of netizens who came up with hilarious memes and posts.
The International Cricket Council, too, took to Twitter to rub some salts onto the wounds of English.
‘Caption this,’ the ICC wrote on its Twitter account alongside a picture of Irish players lying on the outfield after dismissing the hosts in just 23.4 overs.
Caption this 😅 pic.twitter.com/tpPNh3xmZF— ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2019
The quirky post prompted Twitterati including some leading brands to don their funny hats to come up with a flurry of hilarious captions.
England right now😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w3UPGI3Tkb— Dhiraj (@DhirajK52008047) July 24, 2019
M.S. Dhoni takes field. Opponents be like: pic.twitter.com/F70dCrRxDM— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) July 25, 2019
10rupye wala Tide Ho to sb white ho..😅 pic.twitter.com/GxY3QAV1WS— Groot_little (@i_Am_grooT3) July 24, 2019
Rare photo of umpires during icc worldcup.— Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) July 24, 2019
CA s after Income Tax returns filing due date extension !!— CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) July 25, 2019
Teacher: No one will sleep in the class during the lecture. Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/5JQfAR6Dis— Keshava (@Kumar_Ke5hav) July 24, 2019
Sirf Trivedi bachega. https://t.co/olBBVljxrM— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 25, 2019
