ICC's Photo From Australia's Intra-squad Match Has Grounded Twitterati With Memes

Australian opener Cameron Bancroft pushed his case for a spot in the Ashes squad with a solid unbeaten 93 that helped Graeme Hick XII wrap up a five-wicket win over Brad Haddin XII on the third day of the intra-squad encounter in Southampton on Thursday.

Hick's team only managed a lead of 15 runs in the first innings despite bowling Haddin XII out for 105. Haddin's team then scored 170 in their second essay and if not for Bancroft's knock, things could have got trickier for his side.

Amidst all the action taking on the field, a photo shared by Fox Cricket which showed the Aussie players relaxing and lying on the ground started doing the rounds of Twitter.

10 batsmen out for less than 10.Two scores above 20.17 wickets across less than 80 oversAt least it was a good day for the bowlers on day one of Australia's intra-squad match: https://t.co/bYHs5MvpFB pic.twitter.com/ceETaxjL3t — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 23, 2019

The photo was soon picked up by ICC who decided to have some fun on the microblogging site.

"Caption this," the ICC wrote on its Twitter account alongside the picture.

The quirky post prompted Twitterati including some leading brands to don their funny hats to come up with a flurry of hilarious captions.

Meanwhile, with Australia having no official first-class warm-up matches ahead of next week's first Test against England at Edgbaston, this fixture represented a final chance for players to push their case for a place in the Ashes squad due to be named on Friday.