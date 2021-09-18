Ice Age Reconstruction Shows 'Wall' From 'Game of Thrones' Looming Over Scottish City

If you ever wondered about the truth behind the viral"winter is coming" from Game of Thrones, you may find it interesting that the phrase refers to the arrival of the next ice age. Earth's climate repeats itself in a cycle — extended time intervals of cold climate and everything (including most water) covered in ice and interglacial periods when the climate is warm, withplenty of liquid water. The last glacial period ended some 15,000 years ago and the next one is delayed by some 1,00,000 years, thanks to global warming.

During glacial periods, from mountains to what are now cities full of human settlements, everything gets covered in a thick blanket of ice. Wandering around in a city, one may wonder how glaciers shaped its terrains. This is what Max Van Wyk de Vries did when he went to see his girlfriend in the Scottish city Dundee and had to stay there because of the surprise Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Going out with his girlfriend for exercises and walking, he thought about how glaciers morphed the city into beautiful terrains and the Dundee Law hill that lies in the centre of the city. Vries gathered scientific papers and studied the geomorphological history of the place. He found that some 20,000 years ago, the region was covered in a one-kilometre high ice sheet. 15,000 years ago, when the ice began to melt and the climate grew warmer, the retreating ice carved out what are recognisable landmarks today such as the Dundee Law hill, the Tay estuary, and the Sidlaws.

Vries teamed up with an animation expert from the University of Dundee and created a beautiful reconstruction of the glacier that once covered the place. The film shows a colossal ice sheet covering and retreating the city and how glacial lineations shaped the landforms. The huge glacier in the video looks like The Wall from Game of Thrones.

When Vries told the animator and producer of the film, Kieran Duncan, who is a lecturer in Communication Design at the University of Dundee about the idea, he found it mind-blowing. "It's only when you see what it would have looked like in relation to something like the Law, which towers above the city, that you really start to conceive of just how massive this glacier was," he said.

The film was released on September 6 on YouTube.

