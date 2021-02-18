Ice-cream Made with McDonald’s Chicken Burger is the Food Fusion No One is Ready for

Weird food combinations have taken the internet by storm a lot of times. Food experiments have become a trend in the past few years with people sharing the outrageous food combinations like chocolate magi, chocolate momos, rasgulla biryani, gulab jamun pancakes and much more. If the horror of these wasn’t enough, another fusion dish has come to haunt every food lover’s dreams.

A Twitter user shared a video of a man making an ice-cream from McDonald’s Chicken Burger and as expected, netizens are left disgusted by the horrified combination. The video has become viral on social media but for all the wrong reasons.

The two-minute video opens with the man holding the McDonald’s Chicken burger, proceeding to mash it into fine pulp. Before mashing, he shows the contents -- chicken patty, mayonnaise, lettuce and ketchup -- to the camera, then chopped it using two metal slicers. After it turns into a pulp, the man added milk and cream to the mixture, gently rolls the mash and serves it into a small cup.

Watch the complete video here:

McDonald's will discontinue Chicken Mac forever after watching this. pic.twitter.com/UmfkQOJFqX— Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) February 15, 2021

Since it has been shared, the video was viewed more than 2 lakh times, with over 2000 likes. People are outrageous over the unusual combination and have not shied away from sharing their feelings in the comments.

Ye kya haii — Biryani Pepsi (@BiryaniPepsi) February 16, 2021

In one of the hilarious tweets, a person stated "this is the reason why joker left his job at McDonald’s and went crazy."

This is the Reason why joker left his job at McDonald’s & went batshit crazy pic.twitter.com/PQzDYvybuE— The GOoD Father (@Badass_Superdad) February 15, 2021

Another one asked God to provide peace to McDonald’s soul.

McDonald's ki Aatma ko Shaanti de, RIP... pic.twitter.com/psKgX09eaX— Merces Letifer (@anokhaapan) February 15, 2021

One of the users wanted to know who made that dessert so he could slap them.

I wanna know who's making these so I can sl@p them across their stupid face — Rishabh Gupta (@USERNAM3NTFOUND) February 16, 2021

Another one wondered what the man in then video did with Domino’s.

I wonder what this guy does with dominos pizzas— Neel Thakur (@zipyourmouth) February 15, 2021

A person wrote he wanted to puke after watching the video.

Looking at this video is giving me puking feeling— LoneRanger (@akv1179) February 16, 2021

Few of the users have claimed the video is from Pakistan after someone said it might be from Gujarat, India.

This video is not from Gujarat or India. It's from Lahore, Pakistan. @McDonalds should close their operations in Pakistan for this.— Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) February 15, 2021

A good food combination or not, there were definitely best hilarious memes shared on the thread. People used pop culture references to express their feelings over the weird combination.