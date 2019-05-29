Ice-Cream Parlour in Surat Launches 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' Featuring PM's Face

How can they make us eat our beloved Modiji ? 😁 https://t.co/TmHYmSkyjr — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) May 28, 2019

An ice-cream parlour in Gujarat’s Surat city has rolled out a special product to celebrate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha Election.'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' features a handmade image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on it. Owner Vivek Ajmera said workers took workers 24 hours to make 200 of the special ice-creams, which will be served at the parlour only till PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30.'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' was selling very well in the city, news agency ANI quoted Ajmera as saying.The 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' is being sold at a discount of 50 per cent and has been made using 100 per cent natural ingredients and no essence.Narendara Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 30, after the BJP won 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in its most resounding electoral performance ever.