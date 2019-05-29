English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ice-Cream Parlour in Surat Launches 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' Featuring PM's Face
The 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' is being sold at a discount of 50 per cent and has been made using 100 per cent natural ingredients and no essence.
An ice-cream parlour in Gujarat’s Surat city has rolled out a special product to celebrate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha Election.
'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' features a handmade image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on it. Owner Vivek Ajmera said workers took workers 24 hours to make 200 of the special ice-creams, which will be served at the parlour only till PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30.
'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' was selling very well in the city, news agency ANI quoted Ajmera as saying.
Narendara Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 30, after the BJP won 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in its most resounding electoral performance ever.
How can they make us eat our beloved Modiji ? 😁 https://t.co/TmHYmSkyjr— Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) May 28, 2019
Only in #Gujarat ! Everyone just licked it up 😋.— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) May 29, 2019
An icecream parlour in #Surat came up with ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’ to celebra PM #Modi victory in #LokSabhaElections2019
The image on Sitafal Kulfi is handmade.
Via @JigsThanki1987 pic.twitter.com/sjiS9MFw9G
#Surat-based Ice-cream Parlor Introduces Kulfi Name - 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' Dedicated To PM @narendramodi on his Thumping Victory.#NarendraModi #ModiSitafalKulfi pic.twitter.com/JT6TjJjNnr— Jignesh Thanki (@JigsThanki1987) May 28, 2019
