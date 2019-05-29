Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ice-Cream Parlour in Surat Launches 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' Featuring PM's Face

The 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' is being sold at a discount of 50 per cent and has been made using 100 per cent natural ingredients and no essence.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ice-Cream Parlour in Surat Launches 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' Featuring PM's Face
The 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' is being sold at a discount of 50 per cent and has been made using 100 per cent natural ingredients and no essence.
Loading...
An ice-cream parlour in Gujarat’s Surat city has rolled out a special product to celebrate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha Election.

'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' features a handmade image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on it. Owner Vivek Ajmera said workers took workers 24 hours to make 200 of the special ice-creams, which will be served at the parlour only till PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' was selling very well in the city, news agency ANI quoted Ajmera as saying.

The 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' is being sold at a discount of 50 per cent and has been made using 100 per cent natural ingredients and no essence.










Narendara Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 30, after the BJP won 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in its most resounding electoral performance ever.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram