Ice Skaters Fall into Amsterdam's Canals as Frozen Sheets Crack, On-lookers Rush to Rescue

It sure is a tempting site for ice skaters when they see a frozen lake. However, it is also pretty risky when the ice is thin. A recent Instagram video shows what happens when ice-skaters avoid the warnings and risk their lives by skating on thin ice.

The incident took place in Amsterdam after a few ice-skaters almost drowned in the freezing water as the ice they were skating on cracked open. The video shared by a user named Evgeny_amsterdam shows how ice-skaters, who fell into the water after the thin sheet cracked, were being rescued. That is when people watching from the banks started helping the group of people in the canal by throwing in ropes and ice-hockey sticks for them to hold on to something to come back to land.

Captioning the post, the user wrote that they saw how the ice went and cracked at the seams, which did not stop many Amsterdam citizens and they continued to skate and have fun on the ice and it greatly surprised them. He questioned why people were going into the frozen canal to ice skate when they had been warned. The caption further mentioned that the residents of the city were warned everywhere that the ice was not strong enough for skating and it is very dangerous to go out on the ice on the canals. Concluding his post. the Instagram user sent a message, requesting his dear friends and Amsterdammers to learn from the video and not to do the same things, do not risk their lives and take care.

The video has been viewed by over 1,93,940 Instagram users since it was shared on Valentine’s day.

However, this is not the only incident that showed how fragile the ice on the canal is. Another video shared on February 14, 2021 showed a half naked man ice skating gracefully on the frozen canal until he ran into a melting patch and landed face-forward into a mix of ice, slush and freezing cold water.

That ice may look tempting, but careful, please.