Iceland Cricket Trolls ECB's Offer to Host IND vs PAK Test Series on Neutral Ground

Iceland Cricket’s Twitter account poked fun at England Cricket Board after the latter offered to be a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test series so that the two nations can look forward to playing bilateral cricket for the first time in over 15 years. “We hear @ECB_cricket have offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. We officially announce to @ICC that we are also offering to do the same & can provide near 24 hour daylight in June and July, as well as better Tweets covering the matches. Sniper security too,” Iceland Cricket tweeted.

England & Wales Cricket Board chairman Martin Darlow has held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board during the current T20I series and offered England’s grounds as venues for ideally a three-match Test series in the future, reported Telegraph.

We hear @ECB_cricket have offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. We officially announce to @ICC that we are also offering to do the same & can provide near 24 hour daylight in June and July, as well as better Tweets covering the matches. Sniper security too. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) September 27, 2022

An India-Pakistan match would be a financial boon for England, given the large audience it can be expected to draw, especially since there is a large South Asian population in the UK. India and Pakistan, on their part, have not been able to face each other off in a bilateral series for a long time due to strained political relations between the two countries.

Iceland Cricket’s Twitter account is known for the occasional trolling. When the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the England cricket team would tour the nation for the seven-match T20I series, Iceland Cricket retweeted the original post shared by PCB and wrote, “All fans should reserve accommodation based on ‘pay on arrival’ with a cancellation option up to the day before the game. These days, a tour is not a tour until it’s a tour.”

“The fans certainly misinterpreted this Tweet. This one was about the likelihood of England cancelling a tour to Pakistan, just like they had done in 2021,” it had later clarified.

