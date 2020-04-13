Iceland's Forest Department Urges People to Hug Trees to Feel 'Relaxed' amid Social Distancing

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pushing multiple nations to undergo lockdown, 'social distancing' has become the need of the hour.

In such sad times, the Icelandic Forestry Service is asking people to hug trees and plants while maintaining social distance from humans, as reported in Iceland Review. The incident took place at the Hallormsstaður National Forest in East Iceland, where forest rangers are busy cleaning up snow on the roads so that locals can go and hug trees.

“When you hug [a tree], you feel it first in your toes, then up your legs and into your chest and eventually up into your head. It is a wonderful feeling of relaxation,” the report quoted forest ranger Þór Þorfinnsson as saying.

However, this request comes with a warning to be careful about hugging the same tree. Þorfinnsson urges the locales to walk in the forest and hug different trees rather than holding the first tree they encounter.

The forest ranger suggests that hugging a tree for five minutes is enough to start your day on a happy mode. “Five minutes is really good, if you can give yourself five minutes of your day to hug [a tree], that’s definitely enough,” he added.

According to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), SARS-CoV-2 or novel coronavirus can stay on different surfaces, including wood, for different durations.