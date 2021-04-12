Iceland's Volcanic Eruption is Reminding Twitter of 'Game of Thrones' and 'Marshmallow'. Here's Why

Iceland is witnessing a series of volcanic eruptions this month and on April 9, a new fissure vent started to erupt another basaltic lava flow at a site located between the second and third eruption points. Situated nearly 30 kilometres southwest of the capital city Reykjavik, the volcanic sites, since their first eruption a few weeks ago, continues to attract visitors.

However, a recent tweet that shared some aerial views of the volcanic site of Fagradalsfjall has left netizens in awe of the natural phenomena that is taking place in Iceland. Nature photographer, aerial videographer, and freelance photojournalist Brian Emfinger posted three pictures of the volcano from the location on Saturday.

The pictures were an aerial shot of the magnificent golden orange lava that was oozing out of the depths of the Earth. The black and golden magma that spread on the white snow-covered landmass gave an unreal and almost fantastical look to the entire area. In the picture, several small dots can be seen surrounding the volcanic site and on zooming in, one could see that they are humans who have come to witness this event.

Captioning the images, Brian wrote in an exclamatory voice how Iceland really knows to volcano beautifully. The tweet has been liked by over 18.4k and retweeted over 5.4k times by people since it was posted on the microblogging site.

Poking fun at how most of the Icelanders who have flocked to witness the volcano, one user commented that he is guessing that there is a marshmallow shortage in the country right now. Marshmallow is a popular snack eaten during campfires when people melt or roast it on a stick to enhance its flavour.

I am guessing there is a marshmallow shortage in Iceland right now.— StrykerAce (@StrykerAce007) April 11, 2021

I’d be the one to roast marshmallows and have s’mores.— Robert Porter (@Robert6996_) April 11, 2021

While another user commended Brian’s photography skills and called them incredible.

Stunning images— Paul Le Comte (@five15photoNZ) April 11, 2021

Incredible images, wow!— McArt Lab (@McArtLab) April 11, 2021

Land of fire and ice.— Asroq Khotaminur (@asarochi) April 11, 2021

For some, the images also reminded them of the popular fantasy fiction series Game of Thrones and its themes of Winterfell and the Dragon that spewed fire.

As one comment read that the images reminded them of the land of fire and ice.

