Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Tweets That Sum Up Our Feelings During Coronavirus Lockdown

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan loves social media. When he is not shooting for Bollywood movies, he is busy telling you a random trivia or quote he probably received as a WhatsApp forward.

Thankfully for the rest of us, good people of the Internet are keeping his #fakenews in check - especially in the times of coronavirus lockdown, where each and every piece of news becomes all the more vital to keep things on track.

BUT then there is another side to Big B's mega social presence. One that will make you go WHAAAT?

So we have, for no reason, compiled a list of random tweets posted by Amitabh Bachchan on microblogging site Twitter that will help you sum up all your lockdown routine feelings during the 21-day coronavirus curfew imposed in India.

Every morning.





T 852 - Buzaaggadaa ! buzzadddhabhaa ! baazzuddahhabusaza ! erm .. thats the engine within me .. pushing, rushing, conducting .. nonstop !!

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2012

But the Internet is slow.



T 1745 - YYEAFFSAFFCCCCCCCOOOOOHHHAAAAAAAAMMMMMM !!!

Bas aise hi man hua ki aisa kuch likh dun .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 21, 2015



When your friend shares a new cooking recipe every day on Instagram.









— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 26, 2017

But it turns out nothing like it.



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2020



You become excessively active on social media and lose count.









T 1334 - last tweet number should be this not 1333..!!

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 26, 2013

Your thoughts on social distancing while you go out to buy essentials.



T 1635 -'Why is "All Together" written separately, but "Separately" is written all together ?'~ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 5, 2014



And you can't stop posting selfies.









T 2160 - FINALLY ..! Leonardo gets Best Actor at Oscars .. ! A considerate co star and a thorough gentleman ! pic.twitter.com/9ut6Htn6Dd

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2016



T 2188 - @msdhoni many congratulations .. another great example of your leadership ! So much to learn from you !! pic.twitter.com/tvUqbZqGs6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2016









T 2474 - The 'yellow' yells ... YEEEAAAOOOOWWWLLLLLLLLL WWWOOWWW !! pic.twitter.com/LVGnEjNSOK

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 16, 2016

Your friends start responding to your birthday wishes because what is keeping them "busy" now?



hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??😗 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017









Love to you .. I did not get the reply .. could be the service failed .. was out of the Country then ..😀🌹

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2017

You start working on your gardening skills.

As the day comes to an end, so does your enthusiasm.









T 2864 - एक चुप , सौ सुख ... जीवन में कई बार ऐसी परिस्थितियाँ आती हैं , जब कुछ कहने लिखने का मन नहीं करता !!

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2018

When will this night end, you ask.



T 3484 - " Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew ?

This version is with virus !" ~ Ef j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2020



But the next morning you're back on your feet.





