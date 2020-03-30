BUZZ

Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Tweets That Sum Up Our Feelings During Coronavirus Lockdown

Image tweeted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Image tweeted by Amitabh Bachchan.

We have compiled a bunch of random tweets posted by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter that will help you sum up all your lockdown routine feelings during the 21-day curfew imposed in India.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan loves social media. When he is not shooting for Bollywood movies, he is busy telling you a random trivia or quote he probably received as a WhatsApp forward.

Thankfully for the rest of us, good people of the Internet are keeping his #fakenews in check - especially in the times of coronavirus lockdown, where each and every piece of news becomes all the more vital to keep things on track.

BUT then there is another side to Big B's mega social presence. One that will make you go WHAAAT?

So we have, for no reason, compiled a list of random tweets posted by Amitabh Bachchan on microblogging site Twitter that will help you sum up all your lockdown routine feelings during the 21-day coronavirus curfew imposed in India.

Every morning.


But the Internet is slow.

When your friend shares a new cooking recipe every day on Instagram.



But it turns out nothing like it.

You become excessively active on social media and lose count.



Your thoughts on social distancing while you go out to buy essentials.

And you can't stop posting selfies.





Your friends start responding to your birthday wishes because what is keeping them "busy" now?



You start working on your gardening skills.

As the day comes to an end, so does your enthusiasm.



When will this night end, you ask.

But the next morning you're back on your feet.



