Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday

One of the most influential actors of Bollywood - Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on Friday.

The 'angry young man' who gained immense popularity with movies such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975) never shies away when it comes to experimenting. Remember Paa, Black or Piku?

With a career spanning over 4 decades, the actor continues to stun the audience not just on the big screen but also on social media. Yes, the Shehenshah of Bollywood is pretty much in sync with the Internet culture and regularly uses Twitter and other platforms to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers.

T 3314 - My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..🙏☘🌹💗⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद 🌻 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2019

As he grows a year 'younger' today, we've compiled a list of Bachchan's top Internet moments.

#1 Kaun Banega Crorepati memes

KBC, which is currently in its 11th season right now on television, has given Internet some of its classic memes.

"Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hai", "Aaiye me aapko is khel ke rules samjha du", "Bahut hu umda kheli aap. Taaliyaan bajti rehni chahiye" are a few lines from the show that have launched a thousand memes on Twitter over the years.

Me after studying for 33 seconds pic.twitter.com/ndxeGGTSmM — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) October 15, 2017

Abhishek: Papa , What are your views about my acting career? Big B: pic.twitter.com/SoIlFQ7hHA — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 15, 2017

Me : Kuchh paise de do Mom : no Me : dad aap de do Dad : No Me *looks at elder brother* Brother : pic.twitter.com/4HFAu35Dhi — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 16, 2017

When she rejects you by saying she doesn’t want to be in a relationship rn, and she gets a bf next week. pic.twitter.com/MlmxuZmgul — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 10, 2017

#2 Drop in Twitter followers

BigB's Twitter account had seen a turbulent year in 2018. Last July, Twitter was on a mission to cut down on fake and automated accounts. The microblogging site had said that it would remove suspicious accounts from users’ followers so the user had the confidence that his/her follower numbers were “meaningful and accurate.”

Yes, Bachchan's Twitter account was hit badly. During the Twitter purge, Big B lost around 424,008 followers under 24 hours.

The star stayed quiet during the clean-up but we know how much the clean-up must've hurt him.

#3 The love for Twitter followers

BigB loves his followers. Although he did not complain during the Twitter purge, Twitter has left the angry young man angrier on several occasions.

T 2793 - Dear Twitter Management , its quite amazing how you manage to keep numbers of followers CONSTANT, & not moving AT ALL despite maximum activity !!👏👏👏👏👏.. well done !! I mean how do you keep the score board from not moving despite every ball being hit for a 6 !! pic.twitter.com/oDZU9xxYAZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

T 2795 - Arre yaar Twitter ji .. yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do .. kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain .. kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. TJKBM !!! pic.twitter.com/V5L4AMJNGq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2018

#4 Everyone loves Amitabh Bachchan including Amitabh Bachchan

If you follow him on Twitter, this is pretty much self-explanatory. Take a look.

T 2160 - FINALLY ..! Leonardo gets Best Actor at Oscars .. ! A considerate co star and a thorough gentleman ! pic.twitter.com/9ut6Htn6Dd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2016

T 2188 - @msdhoni many congratulations .. another great example of your leadership ! So much to learn from you !! pic.twitter.com/tvUqbZqGs6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2016

T 2395 -I have Samsung Note 7. Battery charge restricted to 60%. When will it allow me to go 100 ? Mr Samsung please respond ! zara jaldi ! pic.twitter.com/VVkzPqXh1j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 30, 2016

This sums up his Twitter account.

*Bacchan sahab searching boy for his grand daughter's marriage * Ladkewale : Photo bhejo *Bacchan sahab sends his own photo* — Bhangari Dada (@Bhangari_dada) January 20, 2017

#5 His unanswered birthday wishes

Easily the biggest star of Bollywood -- Amitabh Bachchan has had the sweetest habit of wishing his Bollywood colleagues on their Birthdays over personalised text messages.

However, his birthday wishes, have often received late or no response at all from the actors, leaving BigB with only one option - to take to his Twitter page and simply ask them to reply to his texts.

@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night 🌹🌹🌹🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??😗 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017

... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!😡 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

T 640 -Preity Zinta ...!! wherever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms .. Ha ha ..A very happy birthday .. love and happiness — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2012

Of course, this is all in good humour and banter. We wish BigB has a kickass year ahead and stays as energetic as his tweets.

T 852 - Buzaaggadaa ! buzzadddhabhaa ! baazzuddahhabusaza ! erm .. thats the engine within me .. pushing, rushing, conducting .. nonstop !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2012

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.