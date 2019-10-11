Take the pledge to vote

Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday

♫ Tum jiyo hazaro saal ♫

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday
Amitabh Bachchan poses with his trophy after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong. (Image: Reuters)

One of the most influential actors of Bollywood - Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on Friday.

The 'angry young man' who gained immense popularity with movies such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975) never shies away when it comes to experimenting. Remember Paa, Black or Piku?

With a career spanning over 4 decades, the actor continues to stun the audience not just on the big screen but also on social media. Yes, the Shehenshah of Bollywood is pretty much in sync with the Internet culture and regularly uses Twitter and other platforms to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers.

As he grows a year 'younger' today, we've compiled a list of Bachchan's top Internet moments.

#1 Kaun Banega Crorepati memes

KBC, which is currently in its 11th season right now on television, has given Internet some of its classic memes.

"Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hai", "Aaiye me aapko is khel ke rules samjha du", "Bahut hu umda kheli aap. Taaliyaan bajti rehni chahiye" are a few lines from the show that have launched a thousand memes on Twitter over the years.

#2 Drop in Twitter followers

BigB's Twitter account had seen a turbulent year in 2018. Last July, Twitter was on a mission to cut down on fake and automated accounts. The microblogging site had said that it would remove suspicious accounts from users’ followers so the user had the confidence that his/her follower numbers were “meaningful and accurate.”

Yes, Bachchan's Twitter account was hit badly. During the Twitter purge, Big B lost around 424,008 followers under 24 hours.

amitabh-bachchan

The star stayed quiet during the clean-up but we know how much the clean-up must've hurt him.

#3 The love for Twitter followers

BigB loves his followers. Although he did not complain during the Twitter purge, Twitter has left the angry young man angrier on several occasions.

#4 Everyone loves Amitabh Bachchan including Amitabh Bachchan

If you follow him on Twitter, this is pretty much self-explanatory. Take a look.

This sums up his Twitter account.

#5 His unanswered birthday wishes

Easily the biggest star of Bollywood -- Amitabh Bachchan has had the sweetest habit of wishing his Bollywood colleagues on their Birthdays over personalised text messages.

However, his birthday wishes, have often received late or no response at all from the actors, leaving BigB with only one option - to take to his Twitter page and simply ask them to reply to his texts.

Of course, this is all in good humour and banter. We wish BigB has a kickass year ahead and stays as energetic as his tweets.

