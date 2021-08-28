Iconic Los Pollos Hermanos Restaurant From 'Breaking Bad' is Now a Reality in UK

Breaking Bad, the five-season long brainchild of Vince Gilligan, ruled the screens for five years before concluding with a phenomenal culmination in 2013. Los Pollos Hermanos was an essential part of the show, fostering the arcs of one of the best characters on the show, Gus Fring. It also featured in ‘Better Call Saul,’ a spin-off prequel and sequel to Breaking Bad.

A restaurant inspired by the iconic restaurant has opened up on the East India Dock Road, London, bringing glad tidings for people who are still in the ‘Breaking Bad’ hangover. Los Pollos Hermanos, UK, claims that their chicken is served with condiments and ingredients derived from the ‘original’ Los Pollos Hermanos recipe. Offering a wide variety of delicacies such as Burgers, Wings, Strips, Grill Platters, and Buckets, the restaurant is now visible on Uber Eats.

In the show, Los Pollos Hermanos was a restaurant owned by Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito, and acted as a front for his meth (methamphetamine) manufacturing and distributing business. Gus used to smuggle meth across the United States and Mexico borders in restaurants’ trucks and used the chicken farm as a shipment center for the drug consignments. The establishment that was used to shoot the reel-life restaurant belonged to a real-life restaurant chain called Twisters, located in South Valley, New Mexico.

According to a report by Metro, the restaurant is listed on the website of the Food Standards Agency under the name ‘Perfect Fried Chicken.’ It hints at the fact that the moniker was changed to Los Pollos Hermanos to appeal to the fans of the show and get a wider range of customers.

However, the UK restaurant isn’t the first to be inspired by Los Polos Hermanos in Breaking Bad. In 2017, multiple locations popped up in the United States. Netflix, the OTT platform currently running the show, also put up temporary establishments in Italy and Australia to celebrate the show, starring Bryan Cranston as the notorious protagonist, Walter White, a.k.a, Heisenberg.

