Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday

Me after studying for 33 seconds pic.twitter.com/ndxeGGTSmM

— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) October 15, 2017



Abhishek: Papa , What are your views about my acting career?

Big B: pic.twitter.com/SoIlFQ7hHA



— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 15, 2017





Me : Kuchh paise de do



Mom : no



Me : dad aap de do



Dad : No



Me *looks at elder brother*



Brother : pic.twitter.com/4HFAu35Dhi

— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 16, 2017



When she rejects you by saying she doesn’t want to be in a relationship rn, and she gets a bf next week. pic.twitter.com/MlmxuZmgul



— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 10, 2017





T 2793 - Dear Twitter Management , its quite amazing how you manage to keep numbers of followers CONSTANT, & not moving AT ALL despite maximum activity !!👏👏👏👏👏.. well done !! I mean how do you keep the score board from not moving despite every ball being hit for a 6 !! pic.twitter.com/oDZU9xxYAZ

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018



T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018





T 2795 - Arre yaar Twitter ji .. yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do .. kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain .. kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. TJKBM !!! pic.twitter.com/V5L4AMJNGq

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2018



T 2619 - The Twitter team came from across the seas to visit me at work and to explain to me how TWITTER works .. thank you !

The truth of the working is so 'apparent' !! pic.twitter.com/RTJdHkepZb



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2018





T 2160 - FINALLY ..! Leonardo gets Best Actor at Oscars .. ! A considerate co star and a thorough gentleman ! pic.twitter.com/9ut6Htn6Dd

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2016



T 2188 - @msdhoni many congratulations .. another great example of your leadership ! So much to learn from you !! pic.twitter.com/tvUqbZqGs6



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2016





T 2395 -I have Samsung Note 7. Battery charge restricted to 60%. When will it allow me to go 100 ? Mr Samsung please respond ! zara jaldi ! pic.twitter.com/VVkzPqXh1j

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 30, 2016



*Bacchan sahab searching boy for his grand daughter's marriage *



Ladkewale : Photo bhejo



*Bacchan sahab sends his own photo*



— Bhangari Dada (@Bhangari_dada) January 20, 2017



@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night 🌹🌹🌹🙏

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018



hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??😗



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017





... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!😡

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017



T 640 -Preity Zinta ...!! wherever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms .. Ha ha ..A very happy birthday .. love and happiness



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2012





T 852 - Buzaaggadaa ! buzzadddhabhaa ! baazzuddahhabusaza ! erm .. thats the engine within me .. pushing, rushing, conducting .. nonstop !!

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2012

One of the most influential actors of Bollywood - Amitabh Bachchan turned 76 on Thursday.The 'angry young man' who gained immense popularity with movies such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975) never shies away when it comes to experimenting . Remember Paa, Black or Piku?With a career spanning over 4 decades, the actor continues to stun the audience not just on the big screen but also on social media. Yes, the Shehenshah of Bollywood is pretty much in sync with the Internet culture and regularly uses Twitter and other platforms to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers.As he grows a year 'younger' today, we've compiled a list of Bachchan's top Internet moments.It's been a year since KBC's ninth season aired on television and the popular one-liners from the show are still being used till date."Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hai", "Aaiye me aapko is khel ke rules samjha du", "Bahut hu umda kheli aap. Taaliyaan bajti rehni chahiye" are a few lines from the show that had launched a thousand memes on the Internet.BigB's Twitter account has seen a turbulent year so far. Earlier in July this year, Twitter was on a mission to cut down on fake and automated accounts. The microblogging site had said that it would remove suspicious accounts from users’ followers so the user had the confidence that his/her follower numbers were “meaningful and accurate.”Yes, Bachchan's Twitter account was hit badly. During the Twitter purge, Big B lost around 424,008 followers under 24 hours.The star stayed quiet during the clean-up but we know how much the clean-up must've hurt him.BigB loves his followers. Although he did not complain during the Twitter purge, Twitter has left the angry young man angrier on several occasions.Bachchan's angry tweets didn't go unnoticed. A Twitter team reached out to the actor to explain that they weren't messing around with his followers.If you follow him on Twitter, this is pretty much self-explanatory. Take a look.This sums up his Twitter account.Easily the biggest star of Bollywood -- Amitabh Bachchan has had the sweetest habit of wishing his Bollywood colleagues on their Birthdays over personalised text messages.However, his birthday wishes, have often received late or no response at all from the actors, leaving BigB with only one option - to take to his Twitter page and simply ask them to reply to his texts.Of course, this is all in good humour and banter. We wish BigB has a kickass year ahead and stays as energetic as his tweets.