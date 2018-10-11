GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5-min read

Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday

♫ Tum jiyo hazaro saal ♫

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2018, 4:59 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan poses with his trophy after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong. (Image: Reuters)
One of the most influential actors of Bollywood - Amitabh Bachchan turned 76 on Thursday.

The 'angry young man' who gained immense popularity with movies such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975) never shies away when it comes to experimenting. Remember Paa, Black or Piku?

With a career spanning over 4 decades, the actor continues to stun the audience not just on the big screen but also on social media. Yes, the Shehenshah of Bollywood is pretty much in sync with the Internet culture and regularly uses Twitter and other platforms to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers.

As he grows a year 'younger' today, we've compiled a list of Bachchan's top Internet moments.

#1 Kaun Banega Crorepati memes

It's been a year since KBC's ninth season aired on television and the popular one-liners from the show are still being used till date.

"Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hai", "Aaiye me aapko is khel ke rules samjha du", "Bahut hu umda kheli aap. Taaliyaan bajti rehni chahiye" are a few lines from the show that had launched a thousand memes on the Internet.











#2 Drop in Twitter followers

BigB's Twitter account has seen a turbulent year so far. Earlier in July this year, Twitter was on a mission to cut down on fake and automated accounts. The microblogging site had said that it would remove suspicious accounts from users’ followers so the user had the confidence that his/her follower numbers were “meaningful and accurate.”

Yes, Bachchan's Twitter account was hit badly. During the Twitter purge, Big B lost around 424,008 followers under 24 hours.

amitabh-bachchan

The star stayed quiet during the clean-up but we know how much the clean-up must've hurt him.

#3 The love for Twitter followers

BigB loves his followers. Although he did not complain during the Twitter purge, Twitter has left the angry young man angrier on several occasions.








Bachchan's angry tweets didn't go unnoticed. A Twitter team reached out to the actor to explain that they weren't messing around with his followers.



Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood's Biggest Superstar Turns 76

#4 Everyone loves Amitabh Bachchan including Amitabh Bachchan

If you follow him on Twitter, this is pretty much self-explanatory. Take a look.







This sums up his Twitter account.



#5 His unanswered birthday wishes

Easily the biggest star of Bollywood -- Amitabh Bachchan has had the sweetest habit of wishing his Bollywood colleagues on their Birthdays over personalised text messages.

However, his birthday wishes, have often received late or no response at all from the actors, leaving BigB with only one option - to take to his Twitter page and simply ask them to reply to his texts.











Of course, this is all in good humour and banter. We wish BigB has a kickass year ahead and stays as energetic as his tweets.

