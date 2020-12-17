'I'd Be Lost Without My Tandoor': Meet the Nepali Chef With Indian Roots in Masterchef UK Finals

If you're South-East Asian, you know how big a role food plays in connecting people: It's the life of every social gathering, it's what travelling hundreds of kilometers to taste local cuisine makes perfect sense. What's on the menu becomes the hot topic of discussion at weddings, birthdays, and sometimes, even funerals.

And it's the appreciation of food, which often brings together people. Santosh Shah, a Nepali chef in the finals of MasterChef UK, went on to cook crispy chilli chicken, Indo-Chinese style, with crispy lotus roots, seaweed and vegetable pickles, served with hot and sour soup and crispy noodles, last week.

This dish was what sent Santosh straight through to the finals round.

"I always wanted to bring Nepali cuisine to the world stage and this show has given me this opportunity," Santosh told the BBC.

Shah's website shares details of his early life: He was born and raised in a small village in Nepal called Karjanha, Siraha, very close to the India-Nepal border.

At just 14, Shah moved from Nepal to India with friends from the village: He started as a dishwasher in a restaurant in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, he told BBC in an interview. It took Santosh eighteen years of working his way up through the kitchen ranks. In 2011, he relocated from Gujarat to London.

He later quit his job to join Dishoom, one of a new wave of pioneering Indian restaurants winning plaudits in the UK. Later, he worked at Benares and Hotel Lalit in London, among others.

Santosh’s inspirations and amazing dishes come from the ingredients from his childhood such as terrine made from colocasia leaf, a spinach like leaf with a deep earthy flavour. One of his signature dishes the ‘Tandoori Octopus’ has the element of colocasia leaf, as he was growing up this leaf used to grow in his mother’s garden during the rainy season.

The love that went into Santosh's culinary tribute to his mother was plain to see. What a story. ❤Are you a cooking professional with a passion? Apply now for the next series of #MasterChefUK The Professionals 👉 https://t.co/c6cpW21FV4 pic.twitter.com/oxJ2gYIIL2 — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) December 16, 2020

Shah will be up against five other contenders for the winner title, next week.