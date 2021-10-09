'Idea of God': Uday Chopra is Getting Existential on Twitter But Fans Have His Back

Actor Uday Chopra’s Twitter often reads like some type of advanced stream of consciousness, and after his tweets from October 8, fans and Twitter users were both amused and intrigued. What he shared, however, was intelligent opinion and many who read it thought so. Chopra’s latest tweets have all been philosophising god, human beings, religion and morality. Yesterday’s were no different. It started off with him tweeting, “There can be no wisdom without knowledge, but the opposite, is totally possible". It was soon followed by, “Eventually it’ll be the amount of ignorance present in a country that will decide its fate, not it’s intelligence". Thereafter, it veered completely into the spiritual realm as he tweeted, “As a non believer I don’t get the idea of asking god for things via prayer. When people pray to ask for things they want, isn’t it basically an act of mistrust in their god. For if god already has a plan in mind for you, why are you praying to change the plan in the first place?"

Another tweet to go up on this matter read, “One last thought (well maybe not)if we believe our god(s) to be the one and true and only god (gods) . Who is all powerful and knowing! why do we feel compelled to fight others who disagree with us. Won’t our invincible gods be able to protect themselves against such blasphemers?" It was, like he said, not the last thought. The next one was on the Andromeda Galaxy and how we wouldn’t find out if it were to suddenly blink out of existence.

One last thought (well maybe not)if we believe our god(s) to be the one and true and only god (gods) . Who is all powerful and knowing! why do we feel compelled to fight others who disagree with us. Won’t our invincible gods be able to protect themselves against such blasphemers?— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 8, 2021

While many users actually participated in the discourse, some were confused, some praised him and some just wanted to slide into the DMs. Yet some others were gaining newfound respect for him.

Uday bestie i am sorry for making jokes on you— ✨Disintegrating✨ (@whineandchill) October 8, 2021

Sir dhoom 4 aap banao with better script— Naresh (@Umpire_s_call) October 9, 2021

Dhoom me b itna dil ni jeete the❣️— Sumit Singh (@singh_akshu) October 9, 2021

hey are u free tomorrow night I'm free tomorrow night we can discuss this over dinner— uday chopra stan acc (@peachpinkskies) October 8, 2021

I loved this existential tweet series.— just Harsh (@ExtremelyHarsh) October 8, 2021

Unpopular opinion but only @udaychopra is capable of creating such deep intellectual discourse on Twitter. If only he never made pyaar impossible…… — Vedang Chokhani (@vedang96) October 8, 2021

Ali Bhai please come back to Bollywood— DEV (@Therock72394232) October 8, 2021

On god and atheism, someone made a valiant attempt at roasting Chopra, too, but was immediately owned by the latter and his brand of self-deprecatory humour. “Uday are you stressed about something?" someone asked, to which he replied, “Yup! I stress about a million things daily, can’t even type them out here, there are so many. Why do you ask?" Yet another wrote, “Hmmm we consider god as our father although he have a plan for us yet we keep on demanding difgerent things from him and we fully trust our father. Just like when you asked your father to produce niel and nikky for you it was not mistrust". Chopra replied, “The difference being I never prayed to him or believed he was all powerful. Hell he couldn’t even make that film a success so it’s not the same at all." It went on with the user saying, “Well i was also surprised that why would he produce a film with you as a lead actor. But then i thought he just wanted you to realize that you are not a good actor. So that you can do some other thing in your life. God also works same way." Chopra’s then said, “If god works in the same way, why would he produce a nincompoop like me in the first place? Isn’t that really stupid and ungodly of him?"

Cinematic blunders aside, Uday Chopra appears to be a smart guy with a great sense of humour. All the fans who raked up the likes and retweets on his existentialist series would agree.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.